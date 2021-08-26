Why move to Woodstock? What you need to know about buying and selling property in Oxfordshire  

Promotion

Published: 2:48 PM August 26, 2021

After spending so long indoors buyers are looking to move away from the city, to rural areas like Woodstock and to homes with larger outdoor spaces. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With stunning rural views, great transport links, and plenty to see and do, it’s easy to see why Woodstock could be the perfect place for your countryside abode.

Simon Flowers, founder of Flowers Estate Agents in Woodstock, tells us more about the area, and how they can help you find your dream home.

Q: Simon, you’ve lived and worked in and around the Woodstock area all your life. What can you tell us about the town?

A: Woodstock is a thriving market town on the Cotswolds’ edge. It’s a beautiful place, full of rich history and stunning Georgian architecture. It’s home to The Oxfordshire Museum and Blenheim Palace, a World Heritage Site and the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill.

You can tour the grounds of Blenheim Palace for free and take in the stunning scenery. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Though we’re not a huge town, there are many pubs and restaurants for residents to enjoy. We also have plenty of local shops, with everything from traditional butchers and grocers, antique shops, art galleries and even a high-class wedding boutique. There’s always much to see and do, so you’ll never be bored, but you can also enjoy a tranquil village atmosphere walking in the water meadows or quiet back streets.

It’s ideal for those looking to escape to the country and enjoy a slower pace of life, but who need to stay in touch with the London, Oxford and Birmingham areas.

As we’re so close to the Cotswolds, it’s easy to make the most of the outdoors. Woodstock is a 20-minute drive from Chipping Norton, which is a delightful place to visit and browse.

Q: What are some essential things people need to know about buying or selling property in Woodstock?

A: Every area is unique, which is why it’s important to research the local property market. Start by looking at Rightmove and Zoopla – this will give you an idea of local property prices so you can get a sense of your budget or learn the market value of your home, and decide if now is the right time to move house.

There’s a real mix of property types and sizes in Woodstock, which is why I would always recommend talking to a specialist local estate agent. We can provide in-depth area knowledge to help you get a feel for the area and decide if it’s right for you.

Demand is high for rural properties that have the space for workers to set up a home office or room to extend. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

As we’re well connected to the local community, we’re aware of all properties on the market and even if one is not on the open market, can help facilitate the sale. This can benefit both buyers and sellers, especially now when the property market and prices are strong, and competition is high.

Q: What style of properties are popular in 2021?

A: After spending so long indoors over the last 18 months, lots of people are looking to move away from the city to a more rural location. Lots of homeowners want a bigger garden and open-plan spaces that are ideal for living, hosting and working.

People are investing more time and money into homes that have rooms they can convert, or space to extend, so they can adapt the property to suit their evolving lifestyle and needs.

Oxford Parkway station makes it easy for workers to commute to London. It takes under an hour to reach Marylebone. Nearby Long Hanborough station serves those who prefer Paddington, via Oxford and Reading. Buses from Woodstock to Oxford run every 20 minutes, which also makes this a great location for non-drivers or those conscious of their carbon footprint.

Woodstock is located just on the edge of the Cotswolds, so it's easy to make the most of the surrounding landscape, enjoy country walks and reconnect with nature. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Q: Why choose Flowers Estate Agents?

A: We’re an independent estate agent that specialises in selling and letting of residential property throughout West Oxfordshire. We provide a genuine service you can rely on and use our experience and local knowledge to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. We don’t just sell houses, we help people move home.

You can contact us for advice on everything property-related, from extending, carrying out home improvements, booking a market appraisal, arranging house viewings, to presenting your property.

If you're looking to buy, rent or sell your home now or in the future, we’ll be here to answer your questions, offer reassurance and share everything you need to know about living in this area of outstanding natural beauty.

