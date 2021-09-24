Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
See inside this £1.5 million modern property in the Oxfordshire Cotswolds

Author Picture Icon

Candia McKormack

Published: 8:02 AM September 24, 2021   
46 Green Lane, Woodstock, Oxfordshire

46 Green Lane, Woodstock, Oxfordshire - Credit: flowersestateagents.com

A stylish five-bedroom detached home in the Oxfordshire Cotswolds

WHAT: A stylishly contemporary detached house offering over 3,800 sq ft of accommodation, with spacious rooms throughout and ample parking. 

WHERE: Woodstock, Oxfordshire 

INSIDE: The kitchen and dining room provide a fantastic space for entertaining, and there is a separate sitting room and a stunning circular cinema room. The master bedroom suite is located on the ground floor and features an en suite bathroom and dressing room. Accessed via an open riser oak staircase with glass balustrade, the four further bedrooms are all good doubles, three with en suites. The property has been designed with energy efficiency in mind and boasts an impressive 'B' EPC rating owing to a state-of-the-art ground source heat pump and solar panels on the office roof. 

OUTSIDE: To the front of the property lie a separate studio office and detached garage. There are gardens to the front and rear, with a generous driveway. 

HOW MUCH: £1.5 million. 

FIND OUT MORE: Call Flowers Estate Agents on 01993 627766 or visit flowersestateagents.com 

46 Green Lane, Woodstock, Oxfordshire

46 Green Lane, Woodstock, Oxfordshire - Credit: flowersestateagents.com

Cinema room at 46 Green Lane, Woodstock, Oxfordshire

The circular cinema room at 46 Green Lane, Woodstock, Oxfordshire - Credit: flowersestateagents.com

46 Green Lane, Woodstock, Oxfordshire

46 Green Lane, Woodstock, Oxfordshire - Credit: flowersestateagents.com

46 Green Lane, Woodstock, Oxfordshire

46 Green Lane, Woodstock, Oxfordshire - Credit: flowersestateagents.com

