See inside this £1.5 million former farmhouse in rural Cheshire

Published: 2:12 PM July 7, 2021

Yew Tree Farm, Poulton

Though the property is located in a peaceful, rural part of Cheshire, it is only a few miles from the city of Chester, giving you the best of both worlds.

Inside, you’ll find a modern and stylish interior, with large open windows, creating a light and vibrant space to live in.

There are five spacious double bedrooms – with a possible sixth. Two have en-suite facilities and there are a further three bathrooms. The master bedroom also has a dressing area.

The property has an open-plan kitchen and dining area, three large reception rooms, a library and a cinema room.

During the summer months, you’ll want to make the most of the large garden and its terrace and the fruit trees in the orchard. The perfect setting for alfresco dining.

Guide price: £1.75m, jackson-stops.co.uk

Exterior - Yew Tree Farm, Poulton - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk

Kitchen - Yew Tree Farm, Poulton - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk

Yew Tree Farm, Poulton - Credit: jackson-stops.co.uk