Million pound properties for sale in Yorkshire

Published: 8:58 AM August 5, 2021

If you’ve got a million pounds or more to splash, check out these live-the-dream properties

Chevet Lane Sandal - Credit: Richard Kendall Estate Agent

Where: Chevet Lane, Sandal, Wakefield

WOW factor: A stunning new build house specified and finished to an amazing standard, tucked away in one of Sandal’s most cherished addresses.

EXTRAS: Contemporary Neptune kitchen, four luxurious bathrooms and an impressive reception hall with bespoke glass staircase, all set on a generously proportioned plot.

Price: £1,200,000

Contact: Wakefield office Richard Kendall Estate Agent 01924 291294

Cob House, Harrogate - Credit: ©timhardy

Where: Cob House, Swan Road, Harrogate

WOW factor: A delightful Grade II listed townhouse, forming part of an attractive and elegant crescent in this highly sought-after position.

EXTRAS: The property has been renovated and restored to an exceptional standard and is within walking distance of the town centre, the Valley Gardens, excellent transport links and renowned schools.

Price: £1,165,000

Contact: Knight Frank, Albert St, Harrogate knightfrank.co.uk

The Old Reservoir - Credit: Dacre, Son & Hartley

Where: The Old Reservoir, Moor Lane, Burley in Wharfedale

WOW factor: The Old Reservoir successfully blends contemporary and high specification with the period details of the original Victorian building.

EXTRAS: An exciting opportunity to acquire a unique home in a highly desirable location with magnificent views and stunning open plan living space.

Guide price: £1,395,000

Contact: Patrick McCutcheon, Dacre, Son & Hartley, 1-5 The Grove, Ilkley, Tel: 01943 600655, Email: ilkley@dacres.co.uk

Old Vicarage - Credit: Finest Properties

Where: Hunstanworth in the Derwent Valley, North Pennines AONB

WOW factor: A striking and handsome property in stunning countryside. An abundance of period features including sash windows, many with working shutters, picture rails and period fireplaces

EXTRAS: An adjacent coach house offers potential for conversion.

Price: Offers over £1,000,000

Contact: finestproperties.co.uk