Million pound properties for sale in Yorkshire

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 8:58 AM August 5, 2021   
The Old Reservoir

The Old Reservoir - Credit: Dacre, Son & Hartley

If you’ve got a million pounds or more to splash, check out these live-the-dream properties

Chevet Lane Sandal

Chevet Lane Sandal - Credit: Richard Kendall Estate Agent

Where: Chevet Lane, Sandal, Wakefield
WOW factor: A stunning new build house specified and finished to an amazing standard, tucked away in one of Sandal’s most cherished addresses. 
EXTRAS: Contemporary Neptune kitchen, four luxurious bathrooms and an impressive reception hall with bespoke glass staircase, all set on a generously proportioned plot. 
Price: £1,200,000 
Contact: Wakefield office Richard Kendall Estate Agent 01924 291294 

Cob House, Harrogate

Cob House, Harrogate - Credit: ©timhardy

Where: Cob House, Swan Road, Harrogate 
WOW factor: A delightful Grade II listed townhouse, forming part of an attractive and elegant crescent in this highly sought-after position. 
EXTRAS: The property has been renovated and restored to an exceptional standard and is within walking distance of the town centre, the Valley Gardens, excellent transport links and renowned schools. 
Price: £1,165,000 
Contact: Knight Frank, Albert St, Harrogate knightfrank.co.uk

The Old Reservoir

The Old Reservoir - Credit: Dacre, Son & Hartley

Where: The Old Reservoir, Moor Lane, Burley in Wharfedale 
WOW factor: The Old Reservoir successfully blends contemporary and high specification with the period details of the original Victorian building. 
EXTRAS: An exciting opportunity to acquire a unique home in a highly desirable location with magnificent views and stunning open plan living space. 
Guide price: £1,395,000 
Contact: Patrick McCutcheon, Dacre, Son & Hartley, 1-5 The Grove, Ilkley, Tel: 01943 600655, Email: ilkley@dacres.co.uk

Old Vicarage

Old Vicarage - Credit: Finest Properties

Where: Hunstanworth in the Derwent Valley, North Pennines AONB
WOW factor: A striking and handsome property in stunning countryside. An abundance of period features including sash windows, many with working shutters, picture rails and period fireplaces
EXTRAS: An adjacent coach house offers potential for conversion.
Price: Offers over £1,000,000
Contact: finestproperties.co.uk

