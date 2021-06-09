Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
3 homes with beautiful gardens for sale in Yorkshire

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 8:31 AM June 9, 2021   
Richard Kendall

Are your green fingers and gardening shoes ready to make a move to a property with gorgeous gardens to tend? 

Simon Blyth

Doe Cottage
Where: Arkenley Lane, Almondbury 
WOW factor: Set within the glorious Woodsome Valley there are beautiful walks from the doorstep. The secluded house has a huge drive and nestles in its own extensive grounds. 
Extras: A beautiful bungalow that offers a place of peace and quiet. Three bedrooms and reception rooms with stunning views. 
Price: Best and final bids over £600,000 
Contact: Emma Battye, Simon Blyth Holmfirth Office, emma.battye@simonblyth.co.uk 

Lancaster Samms

High Lodge
Where: Sand Hutton, York 
WOW factor: A beautiful Victorian property in a private road surrounded by 1.5 acres of established gardens with different vantage points. 
Extras: A unique bungalow which makes the most of its setting, extended to provide plenty of space for modern living. 
Price: £500,000 
Contact: Lancaster Samms, 27 High Petergate, York, YO1 7HP, 01904 500455

Richard Kendall

Brandy Carr Road
Where: Kirkhamgate, Wakefield 
WOW factor: Stunning gardens offering something of a gardener’s paradise with an excellent degree of privacy and further level secret garden 
Extras: A four bedroom detached family home situated in this highly sought-after area with deceptively spacious accommodation. 
Price: £385,000 
Contact: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield office, 01924 291294

