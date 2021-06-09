3 homes with beautiful gardens for sale in Yorkshire

Published: 8:31 AM June 9, 2021

Are your green fingers and gardening shoes ready to make a move to a property with gorgeous gardens to tend?

Simon Blyth - Credit: Archant

Doe Cottage

Where: Arkenley Lane, Almondbury

WOW factor: Set within the glorious Woodsome Valley there are beautiful walks from the doorstep. The secluded house has a huge drive and nestles in its own extensive grounds.

Extras: A beautiful bungalow that offers a place of peace and quiet. Three bedrooms and reception rooms with stunning views.

Price: Best and final bids over £600,000

Contact: Emma Battye, Simon Blyth Holmfirth Office, emma.battye@simonblyth.co.uk

Lancaster Samms - Credit: Archant

High Lodge

Where: Sand Hutton, York

WOW factor: A beautiful Victorian property in a private road surrounded by 1.5 acres of established gardens with different vantage points.

Extras: A unique bungalow which makes the most of its setting, extended to provide plenty of space for modern living.

Price: £500,000

Contact: Lancaster Samms, 27 High Petergate, York, YO1 7HP, 01904 500455

Richard Kendall - Credit: Archant

Brandy Carr Road

Where: Kirkhamgate, Wakefield

WOW factor: Stunning gardens offering something of a gardener’s paradise with an excellent degree of privacy and further level secret garden

Extras: A four bedroom detached family home situated in this highly sought-after area with deceptively spacious accommodation.

Price: £385,000

Contact: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield office, 01924 291294

