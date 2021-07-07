Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
3 Yorkshire properties with fantastic outdoor space on the market

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 2:12 PM July 7, 2021   
Woodthorpe Lane

Woodthorpe Lane - Credit: Richard Kendall

Bi-folding doors are the home must-have these days, offering a bright and breezy style of living 

Stoneacre, Wetherby

Stoneacre, Wetherby - Credit: Beadnall Copley

Stoneacre Lodge, Linton Lane, Wetherby
WOW factor: A spacious double height hallway leads into a stunning dining kitchen/family living space with bi-folding doors to the rear garden.
Extras: In approx 1/3 of an acre with detached double garage and gardens on three sides, forming part of an exclusive gated development on the edge of Wetherby.

Stoneacre, Wetherby

Stoneacre, Wetherby - Credit: Beadnall Copley

Guide Price £1,200,000
Contact: Beadnall Copley, 3 Market Place, Wetherby.
Tel 01937 580850 
wetherby@beadnallcopley.co.uk
beadnallcopley.co.uk

Carrick House, Knaresborough

Carrick House, Knaresborough - Credit: Dacre Son & Hartley

Carrick House, Wetherby Road, Knaresborough
WOW factor: Stunning five bedroom detached family home with kitchen diner with bi-fold doors to garden. Situated in a tucked away location.
Extras: Kitchen solar panels and building to code 4 specifications contributing to A-rated energy classification

Carrick House, Knaresborough

Carrick House, Knaresborough - Credit: Dacre Son & Hartley


Guide Price: £675,000
Contact: Nick Alcock, Dacre, Son & Hartly, 35A High Street, Knaresborough. 
Tel 01423 864126 knaresborough@dacres.co.uk

Woodthorpe Lane

Woodthorpe Lane - Credit: Richard Kendall

Woodthorpe Lane, Sandal
WOW factor: An enviable living dining kitchen, which flows round into a family room with two sets of bi-folding doors.
Extras: Grandly proportioned and beautifully finished detached family home on a generous plot in a highly desirable area.

Woodthorpe Lane

Woodthorpe Lane - Credit: Richard Kendall

Price: £950,000
Contact: Wakefield office Richard Kendall Estate Agent.
Tel 01924 291294 
wakefield@richardkendall.co.uk.
richardkendall.co.uk

