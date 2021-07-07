3 Yorkshire properties with fantastic outdoor space on the market
- Credit: Richard Kendall
Bi-folding doors are the home must-have these days, offering a bright and breezy style of living
Stoneacre Lodge, Linton Lane, Wetherby
WOW factor: A spacious double height hallway leads into a stunning dining kitchen/family living space with bi-folding doors to the rear garden.
Extras: In approx 1/3 of an acre with detached double garage and gardens on three sides, forming part of an exclusive gated development on the edge of Wetherby.
Guide Price £1,200,000
Contact: Beadnall Copley, 3 Market Place, Wetherby.
Tel 01937 580850
wetherby@beadnallcopley.co.uk
beadnallcopley.co.uk
Carrick House, Wetherby Road, Knaresborough
WOW factor: Stunning five bedroom detached family home with kitchen diner with bi-fold doors to garden. Situated in a tucked away location.
Extras: Kitchen solar panels and building to code 4 specifications contributing to A-rated energy classification
Guide Price: £675,000
Contact: Nick Alcock, Dacre, Son & Hartly, 35A High Street, Knaresborough.
Tel 01423 864126 knaresborough@dacres.co.uk
Woodthorpe Lane, Sandal
WOW factor: An enviable living dining kitchen, which flows round into a family room with two sets of bi-folding doors.
Extras: Grandly proportioned and beautifully finished detached family home on a generous plot in a highly desirable area.
Price: £950,000
Contact: Wakefield office Richard Kendall Estate Agent.
Tel 01924 291294
wakefield@richardkendall.co.uk.
richardkendall.co.uk
