3 Yorkshire properties with fantastic outdoor space on the market

Published: 2:12 PM July 7, 2021

Bi-folding doors are the home must-have these days, offering a bright and breezy style of living

Stoneacre, Wetherby - Credit: Beadnall Copley

Stoneacre Lodge, Linton Lane, Wetherby

WOW factor: A spacious double height hallway leads into a stunning dining kitchen/family living space with bi-folding doors to the rear garden.

Extras: In approx 1/3 of an acre with detached double garage and gardens on three sides, forming part of an exclusive gated development on the edge of Wetherby.

Stoneacre, Wetherby - Credit: Beadnall Copley

Guide Price £1,200,000

Contact: Beadnall Copley, 3 Market Place, Wetherby.

Tel 01937 580850

wetherby@beadnallcopley.co.uk

beadnallcopley.co.uk

Carrick House, Knaresborough - Credit: Dacre Son & Hartley

Carrick House, Wetherby Road, Knaresborough

WOW factor: Stunning five bedroom detached family home with kitchen diner with bi-fold doors to garden. Situated in a tucked away location.

Extras: Kitchen solar panels and building to code 4 specifications contributing to A-rated energy classification

Carrick House, Knaresborough - Credit: Dacre Son & Hartley



Guide Price: £675,000

Contact: Nick Alcock, Dacre, Son & Hartly, 35A High Street, Knaresborough.

Tel 01423 864126 knaresborough@dacres.co.uk

Woodthorpe Lane - Credit: Richard Kendall

Woodthorpe Lane, Sandal

WOW factor: An enviable living dining kitchen, which flows round into a family room with two sets of bi-folding doors.

Extras: Grandly proportioned and beautifully finished detached family home on a generous plot in a highly desirable area.

Woodthorpe Lane - Credit: Richard Kendall

Price: £950,000

Contact: Wakefield office Richard Kendall Estate Agent.

Tel 01924 291294

wakefield@richardkendall.co.uk.

richardkendall.co.uk