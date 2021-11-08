Magazines Subscribe Gift Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
4 Yorkshire properties with dinner party potential

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 8:48 AM November 8, 2021
Middleton-in-Teesdale, Barnard Castle

Middleton-in-Teesdale, Barnard Castle - Credit: Archant

We love these homes with gorgeous fireplaces and sociable spaces just made for big gatherings – plenty of room to settle down with a mince pie.

Killup Farm, Todmorden  

Killup Farm, Todmorden - Credit: Simon Blyth

Killup Farm, Butts Lane, Todmorden  
WOW Factor: A grand stone fireplace takes centre stage in this listed Grade II stone-built home packed full of character and original features.  
Extras: Spectacular views across the Calder Valley, the property stands in around 
3.6 acres of land.  
Price: Offers over £850,000 
Contact: Simon Blyth Estate Agents Huddersfield office, Lidget Street, Lindley. 
01484 651878

Oxford Villa, Clifford Road, Boston Spa 

Oxford Villa, Boston Spa - Credit: Beadnalls

Oxford Villa, Clifford Road, Boston Spa 
WOW factor: Beautiful period property with feature marble fireplace as well as original doors, sash windows, deep skirting boards, ornate plaster work and high ceilings. 
Extras: Spacious family accommodation over four floors, comprising a fabulous and recently fitted living/dining kitchen, three reception rooms, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. 
Price: £799,000 
Contact:  Beadnall Copley, 3 Market Place, Wetherby.  01937 580850; 
beadnallcopley.co.uk 

Middleton-in-Teesdale, Barnard Castle

Middleton-in-Teesdale, Barnard Castle - Credit: www.richphoto.co.uk

Middleton-in-Teesdale, Barnard Castle
WOW factor: Time for a new life in the country? Formerly Café 1618, this unique property now has change of use planning permission as a five- or six- bedroom home. 
Extras: Lashings of space and the potential to be a home or business in an area that used to mark the border of the historical North Riding, described as being the most northern of the historic Yorkshire Dales area. 
Guide price: £525,000
Contact: 01434 622234 
Corbridge@finestgroup.co.uk

Oak Barn, Starbotton, Skipton  

Oak Barn, Starbotton, Skipton - Credit: Dacres

Oak Barn, Starbotton, Skipton  
WOW factor: A staircase to the first floor opens into stunning open living area with vaulted ceilings, striking fireplace exposed beams and stunning views over the neighbouring hillside. 
Extras: The barn conversion is in the centre of the sought-after dales village of Starbotton with four bedrooms as well as plenty of parking. 
Price: £575,000 
Contact: Dacres, Skipton. Dacres.co.uk  
 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
person
Author Picture Icon