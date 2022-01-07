Win a unique candles and country house prize

Win

Participants on the candle-making workshop learn how to make candles whilst gaining an insight into how fragrances are created - Credit: Recycled Candle Company

The winner of our fantastic competition will learn to make candles and enjoy a stay in a country hotel.

Valentine’s Day makes everyone think of cosy nights and candlelight. You can treat your Valentine to a unique gift this year with a winning combination of prizes up for grabs.

The Recycled Candle Company is a multi-award-winning Exeter candle-making business run by the engaging duo, Richard Hills-Ingyon and Sargon Latchin. Their candles are made from 100% recycled wax gathered from hospitality businesses, places of worship and green-minded individuals.

Handmade in the workshop in Gandy Street, in the heart of Exeter’s indie district, the candles are fragranced with bespoke scents such as Bitter Orange & Ylang Ylang, Ginger & Lime and the ultra-romantic Rose & Oud, perfect for dreamy couples.

The popular candle-making workshop is run by Richard and Sargon. Participants learn how to make candles and firelighters whilst gaining an insight into how the candles and fragrances are created and the environmental ethos behind the business. The workshops run from 11am to 2pm.

Chief candle-maker Richard’s interest in candle making stems from his childhood being brought up in a hotel, the Sid Valley Country House Hotel. Run by Sarah and Stephen Hills-Ingyon, the hotel is set in the Sid Valley, in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty just outside Sidbury.

The coast path beckons to the south whilst a network of footpaths take you through meadows, riverbanks and heathland. The location is perfect for exploring nearby characterful Sidmouth with its seaside promenade, sea views, restaurants and shops.

As well as rooms, the hotel offers self-catering accommodation in a pretty courtyard setting, with full use of the hotel facilities, so you can kick back, relax, and enjoy the wonderful countryside views.

If you would like to enjoy a recycled candle for yourself, The Recycled Candle Company is offering an exclusive 10% discount to Devon Life readers throughout February. Order online at therecycledcandlecompany.co.uk and use the code devonlife10 (one-time use).

The Sid Valley Country House Hotel is set in the Sid Valley, in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty - Credit: Jake Eastham

Win a superb bundle of prizes

We’ve teamed up with The Recycled Candle Company and the Sid Valley Country House Hotel to offer one lucky winner a wonderful selection of prizes worth over £500!

Overnight stay at the hotel in self-catering accommodation

Two spaces on a candle making workshop in Gandy Street, Exeter

A goody bag with recycled candles and treats

A £100 InExeter gift voucher to spend in the city

While the prize is ideal for Valentine couples, it is also open to anyone as you are welcome to take a friend! There is flexibility on how you take the prize (the hotel stay doesn’t have to be taken when you attend the workshop).

To be in with a chance of winning, fill in the competition question below. Competition closing date is February 24, 2022.