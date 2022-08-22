Sally Bassett's landscapes and seascapes are alive with colour and energy.



Her studio in the village of Aldbury may be tiny but from her window she has far reaching views. With the undulating hills of the Ashridge estate and a cornucopia of woodland tones and textures, this lovely west Herts location is at the heart of many of her landscape paintings. But only when she is in the right frame of mind.



‘I produce the best paintings when I don’t care,’ she states. ‘It’s important not to overthink. In order to create a painting that pleases me, I need to be in the right mood. For me that's when I don’t care too much about the outcome.’

Spring Sunshine, Petal Showers. Acrylic on canvas - Credit: Sally Bassett



This stimulates a discussion around lateral thinking as well as the brain’s ability to focus the most when you’re trying the least. Perhaps Sally’s education also played a role in this mindset. An alumni of the Rudolf Steiner School in Kings Langley, she recalls the spiritual, unhurried and creative approach which typifies the style of teaching:



‘Their vision of life is slightly different and I think that suited me.’



Although Sally’s interest in art has been lifelong, her original career path was indicative of an era when job choices for women rarely extended beyond nurse, secretary or teacher. She chose the latter, teaching in primary schools until, in her forties, deciding to resurrect her first love.



‘After doing a higher diploma in fine art, I enrolled on a five year, part time honours fine art degree at Herts University. Like me, most of the students were in their forties and returning to education.

Sheep under a tree - Credit: Sally Bassett



'The course included several intensive weeks in Cornwall where each day we went off to different locations - by the harbour, on top of cliffs, or by the shore where the Atlantic waves broke. In the evening you had to put your work on the wall for other students and tutors to view before talking about what you felt was successful, what was not and what was a disaster.



'For me, this was the highlight of the course which, on the whole, was positive, if not what I expected. I thought I would be taught how to paint. I wasn’t! Instead, students were more or less left to find their own way.



'Being told my original paintings wouldn’t do for the degree show, made me so cross I covered the lounge floor with plastic sheeting and produced wild seascapes. Those paintings were much better!’

Late Evening Sun, Pale Lilac, Magenta, Deep Blue. Acrylic on canvas - Credit: Sally Bassett



Having set the standard for her future portfolio, a degree validated Sally’s belief in herself and her work. Studying also marked the beginning of the end for her teaching career.



These days she ventures into the local countryside armed with a camera and sketchbook, scribbling notes on sketches and favouring morning or evening sunshine.



‘It can be quite hazardous going out with me in the car sometimes. I might be driving along and spot, say, some poppies and just stop!’ She says laughing. ‘If I’m clever enough I can turn a sketch into a painting.’

The Picnic Party. Acrylic on canvas - Credit: Sally Bassett



This process begins back in her studio where she coats each canvas with an under colour before ‘going straight in with paints'. Fast drying acrylics are applied using a variety of rags, brushes and even brooms, which give the texture she wants. A background of Radio 4 helps prevent her overthinking while her style reveals her love of colour which dates back to a painting she first saw as a young girl.



‘Market Gardens by Van Gogh is one of the first paintings I recall. Such a vibrancy of colours! They are the colours I now paint with. I wear bright clothes, too. No beige please!’



While Hertfordshire provides plenty of artistic stimuli, Sally also has another painting hotspot. ‘My great grandfather was a Cornish tin engineer and I often go down to the west country. I revel in the wild, rough and untamed coast and splashiness of the sea, especially around coves.’



The boats and fishermen lend themselves to collage, an approach that complements her bold paintings.

Boat collage: Flags and Floats - Credit: Sally Bassett



It is immediacy that Sally is trying to capture and this is reflected in the speed she works, often finishing a work within 48 hours, while 'laboring for days' on a piece can create something 'that isn't very good at all'.



'I think my most successful pieces evolve when I have been able to distil the power, colour, atmosphere and essence of a place or subject and to communicate the excitement I feel in a three-way dialogue between myself, the work and the person looking at it.'



Sally Bassett's framed canvases are available at Letchworth’s Norton Way Gallery or visit sallybassett.co.uk







