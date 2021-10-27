Peek inside this stunning £2.3m Tudor property for sale in Coggeshall, Essex

Published: 10:52 AM October 27, 2021

Grange Farm in Coggeshall is on the market with Strutt & Parker - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Originally constructed during the 15th century, with Georgian additions, Grange Farm in Coggeshall is an excellent example of a Tudor House that’s been beautifully brought up-to-date while staying true to its heritage. Sympathetically renovated to retain its original features, this superb seven-bedroom property sits in its own grounds surrounded by rural walks, while also just a five-minute stroll from the shops, pubs and restaurants of Coggeshall.

Approached through a magnificent French oak door, the entrance hall shows off the high ceilings and oak-beam structure that typifies this beautiful home. Visitors walk through to find a light and airy morning room and a double-aspect grand hall, as well as a spacious dining room and drawing room with original Venetian sash windows. These rooms are separated by Elizabethan inglenook fireplaces. History-lovers will enjoy the rare 15th-century oak mullion window with drop-down panel.

The kitchen and breakfast room has hand-built units, a walk-in pantry and an AGA housed in an inglenook fireplace. A tiled floor extends through to the snug, boot room and a delightful old butler’s pantry.

The property has a number of outbuildings, including a two-storey annexe with Medieval features and separate access – offering substantial rental income, if desired.





Why we love it...

Gardeners will relish the wildflower gardens, mature walled garden and elegant lawns, which are lined with established borders and a central path adorned with lavender and yew trees.





Guide price: £2.5m

Essex estate agent: Strutt & Parker, 01245 254 618

Property was on the market at time of publishing



