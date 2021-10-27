Magazines Subscribe Gift Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Homes and Gardens

Peek inside this stunning £2.3m Tudor property for sale in Coggeshall, Essex

Author Picture Icon

Hannah Gildart

Published: 10:52 AM October 27, 2021   
Grange Farm in Coggeshall is on the market with Strutt & Parker

Grange Farm in Coggeshall is on the market with Strutt & Parker - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Originally constructed during the 15th century, with Georgian additions, Grange Farm in Coggeshall is an excellent example of a Tudor House that’s been beautifully brought up-to-date while staying true to its heritage. Sympathetically renovated to retain its original features, this superb seven-bedroom property sits in its own grounds surrounded by rural walks, while also just a five-minute stroll from the shops, pubs and restaurants of Coggeshall.  

Approached through a magnificent French oak door, the entrance hall shows off the high ceilings and oak-beam structure that typifies this beautiful home. Visitors walk through to find a light and airy morning room and a double-aspect grand hall, as well as a spacious dining room and drawing room with original Venetian sash windows. These rooms are separated by Elizabethan inglenook fireplaces. History-lovers will enjoy the rare 15th-century oak mullion window with drop-down panel.  

The kitchen and breakfast room has hand-built units, a walk-in pantry and an AGA housed in an inglenook fireplace. A tiled floor extends through to the snug, boot room and a delightful old butler’s pantry.  

The property has a number of outbuildings, including a two-storey annexe with Medieval features and separate access – offering substantial rental income, if desired.  


Why we love it...  

Gardeners will relish the wildflower gardens, mature walled garden and elegant lawns, which are lined with established borders and a central path adorned with lavender and yew trees. 


Guide price: £2.5m 

Essex estate agent: Strutt & Parker, 01245 254 618 

Most Read

  1. 1 WIN a stunning Jo Downs art piece worth £520
  2. 2 10 spooky Halloween events in Sussex
  3. 3 Win a Vispring Elite mattress from Peter Betteridge
  1. 4 10 of the best Halloween events in Cheshire
  2. 5 Star cast unveiled for new ITV crime drama set in North Devon
  3. 6 Christmas dinners 2021: 9 delicious places to go in Devon
  4. 7 Essex firework displays: The best events for Bonfire Night 2021
  5. 8 Win an amazing festive break for two in Devon
  6. 9 The 11 best Christmas markets in Cornwall 2021
  7. 10 10 great Halloween events in Lancashire

Property was on the market at time of publishing


Essex

Don't Miss

The Hairy Bikers enjoy their crab cakes as they journey through west Yorkshire

Food and Drink

The Hairy Bikers hit West Yorkshire

Kathryn Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
The Miller Four: Alice, Justin, Quenton and Kelly in their pumpkin patch at the family farm in Dorset

Dorset Magazine

Where to pick pumpkins in Dorset for Halloween 2021

Helen Stiles

Author Picture Icon
An old rustic cart filled with pumpkins on a fall day

Sussex Life

5 pumpkin patches to visit in Sussex this autumn

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Pumpkin field at sunset

Somerset Life

The 5 best pumpkin patches in Somerset this Halloween

Martha Griffiths

Author Picture Icon