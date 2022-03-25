SEH BAC: Conservatory outcry exaggerated, says home improvement company

Promotion

Steve Rawding, sales and marketing director at SEH BAC, says that the death of the conservatory has been grossly exaggerated - Credit: SEH BAC

News that the humble conservatory's days could be numbered, as they run the risk of making Britain's homes 'uninhabitable' if 40c summers become commonplace, has been shot down by a south east home improvement company.

The conservatory has long been a favourite choice for homeowners for creating extra space, having progressed from a functional and social space to a more contemporary all-year­ round living area. This has been the case even more so during the last two years due to more people working from home. The conservatory is now an integral part of the home, rather than a space only used during the summer months.

However, national reports suggest new rules designed to limit windows to stop homes from overheating could spell the end of the hugely-popular home extension. Environmental scientists have also made a case to banish them on environmental and health and safety grounds as Britain's summers become hotter due to climate change.

According to Steve, conservatories have come a long way from being white plastic, u-PVC boxes with polycarbonate roofs - Credit: SEH BAC

According to Steve Rawding, sales and marketing director at SEH BAC, however, the death of the conservatory has been grossly exaggerated.

‘Product innovation and advances in technology have seen the conservatory come a long way from the traditional white plastic, u-PVC box with polycarbonate roof,’ says Steve, who has been working in the conservatory industry for more than 35 years.

‘The combination of ventilation and high-performance solar glass deflects the sun's rays during the hotter months to provide a comfortable temperature, and during winter the glass traps the heat in, keeping it warm.

Steve says that new rules designed to limit windows to stop homes from overheating won't apply to a conservatory if it is separated from the house with exterior doors - Credit: SevernsJones

‘The new rules won't apply if the conservatory is separated from the house with exterior doors as they will be exempt from building regulations.’

Whether you are looking for a versatile lean-to conservatory, an elegant Edwardian conservatory or something more bespoke, there’s a huge array of conservatory designs to choose from in materials to suit any taste and style, including a modern white uPVC conservatory or a sleek grey aluminium glass extension.

And with glass technology improving immeasurably too, glass conservatory roofs have benefitted from pioneering manufacturing techniques to become a sought-after roof option.

There’s a huge array of conservatory designs to choose from - Credit: SEH BAC

Not only do they look great, but a new conservatory will also provide superior thermal performance, home security and can add value to your property.

Steve says: ‘With conservatories now rooms for all seasons thanks to excellent thermal abilities, they really are fabulous and affordable spaces that can be used all year round. And they will continue to be as popular as ever.’

SEH BAC has more than 50 years' experience installing to homes in Suffolk, Hertfordshire, Kent, and Essex. For more information call 0800 666 444 or visit sehbac.com