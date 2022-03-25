SEH BAC: You don't need triple glazing to insulate your home

Promotion

The glass you choose in your windows can make a significant difference to how they perform once installed in your home – but contrary to popular opinion, three panes are not always better than two.

Despite the extra cost, triple glazing is becoming more popular than ever, but according to Steve Rawding, sales and marketing director at leading south east home improvement company SEH BAC, you don't need triple glazing to maximise the comfort in your home. That's because normal double glazing will suffice with high-performance Comfort glass.

‘Glass is a crucial factor in defining the energy performance of your windows and homeowners automatically think more panes means more savings, but that's not the case,’ says Steve.

‘With three layers of glass, triple glazing is designed for insulation. However, when you've got special coated glass, you not only get the same level of insulation as a triple-glazed unit, but you also get all the benefits triple glazing doesn't provide, including enhanced security, energy efficiency and improved noise reduction.’

Smart low-e coatings on glass – a one-way door for trapping and holding energy – stops 56% more internal heat escaping, and for a good night's sleep it provides 20% better noise reduction than older style double glazing. It’s also better than triple glazing for reducing outside noise.

As the glass is laminated, it doesn't shatter, making it much more secure, and it also helps protect furniture from fading, blocking 99% of damaging UV rays.

‘Comfort glass ticks all the boxes and provides better performance than triple glazing, while it can help make a substantial difference to your household energy bills, too,’ says Steve. ‘And with the prospect of new building regulations to make homes more efficient and secure, Comfort glass sealed units will be more in line with them than triple glazing. So, it makes more sense to choose Comfort glass.’

Comfort glass is available with most window styles, including casement, bay, tilt and turn, so you can have high-performing windows in a style to suit your home. High performance uPVC and aluminium window frames are also all compatible with Comfort glass. They can also be finished in over 150 RAL colours and many traditional wood­ effect finishes for a heritage appearance.

Now is the time to future-proof your home with new windows, doors, or even a conservatory strengthened by Comfort glass.

With more than 50 years' experience installing to homes in Essex, SEH BAC can help you decide the best home improvements for you, with everything from windows and doors to conservatories and conservatory roof replacements. The company is part of the multi-million-pound, Ipswich-based One Group Construction.

