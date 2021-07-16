WIN tickets to Shine House Tours event plus homeware pieces worth £110

Win

The last 12 months have meant more time in our homes than we could have imagined. So often our sanctuary, they have had to become much more: our offices, our schools, our restaurants, our gyms! All this extra time looking at our own four walls has created a huge surge in interest for decorating, furnishing and gardening.



On 16th September 2021, Shine House Tours will be hosting their inaugural charity event, a homes and interiors day out, allowing interiors lovers the opportunity to step inside some of the Cotswolds’ most stylish homes. The tours will not only offer a wonderful day out in the Cotswold countryside, but are designed to give creative inspiration. Ticket holders will be given unique access to wander around and experience up close, houses that we normally only see in magazines. The added benefit is that a special charity will be the recipient of the proceeds. Shine House Tours would like to offer a huge thank you to Sharvell Property for being our title sponsor for our first event. Thank you!!



The purpose of the event is to raise much needed funds for the Nelson Trust Women’s Centre in Gloucester. This Women’s Centre, gives vital support to disadvantaged women tackling a number of difficult challenges and issues. As with so many charities during the pandemic, they have been hit incredibly hard financially.



This inspiring day out in the Cotswolds, the first of many Shine House Tours planned, will feature some wonderful and diverse properties including a serene village Manor House, an eclectic Old Rectory, a Regency Townhouse with a love for colour, a Tudor Country house bedecked with art and industrial pieces and a Contemporary Passivhaus.



The event will be limited in numbers, strictly ticketed and essentially, COVID secure. Guests will visit each home and have plenty of time to soak in their surroundings. We are partnering with some special venues in the area to allow for a spot of lunch and refreshment breaks.



The ticket price of £75 per person, includes a high value goody bag and ALL profits raised will go directly to the Women’s Centre. Tickets will be available to purchase from: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ShineHouseTours2021. We are delighted that 1 lucky ticket holder will also be able to win a 2 hour Design Consultation with Millar + Howard Workshop - a dynamic, award winning Architecture practice based in Stroud*. Many thanks to Millar + Howard Workshop for this kind donation.



The Nelson Trust Women’s Centre provides a women-only space where a wide range of support needs can be addressed in a safe and supportive environment. They support women across Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Somerset. Services are trauma-informed and gender responsive providing holistic support for women and their families.



“It’s an irony that during the pandemic, as demand for services at the Nelson Trust surges, funding has diminished. We have never been more needed, and support from the public through attending events like the Shine House Tours have never been more important. That kind of contribution of those who attend the day out will help the Trust continue to provide help to vulnerable women who need our support, now more than ever.” CEO of The Nelson Trust, John Trolan.



‘Giving Candles’ by Gathered UK

As part of our continued and on-going fund raising for women’s charities, we are also selling these wonderful ‘Giving Candles’, created by Catherine Scudamore of Gathered UK (@gathereduk) with profits going to the Charity. These candles are presented in beautiful vintage crystal vessels and are filled with hand-poured environmentally friendly soy wax and essential oils. Once you have finished the candle, you have a beautiful vase to keep forever! Gathered UK would like to offer one Cotswold Life reader the chance to win a Caithness Art Glass ‘Giving Candle’ and matching vase .

