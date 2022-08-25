A blooming big glasshouse is flowering in the Sussex Countryside  

A striking structure housing a Silk Route Garden is open in the historic estate of the National Trust's Woolbeding Gardens near Midhurst

Is it art? A piece of machinery left behind by aliens? No, it’s a giant kinetic Glasshouse nurturing a new garden on the edge of the National Trust’s Woolbeding Gardens, part of an historic estate in West Sussex.

The striking structure has ten steel ‘sepals’ which slowly unfold over four minutes to reveal the plants and trees inside an immense 141m2 space in the shape of a crown and is surrounded by a Silk Route Garden showcasing plants collected on the ancient route between Europe and Asia.

The project is the latest project from Heatherwick Studio, conceived in collaboration with The Woolbeding Charity and the National Trust, and shows how much the ancient Silk Route has influenced English gardens.

It is inspired from Victorian ornamental terrariums, and uses cutting-edge engineering to allow the sepals to open so the plants can get sunshine and ventilation while in colder weather it will remain closed to shelter the collection of subtropical species.

Visitors can journey through the Silk Route Garden influenced by the ancient trading route between Asia and Europe where silk was exchanged and many plant species such as rosemary, lavender and fennel brought to Britain for the first time.

A winding path allows visitors to move through over 300 species and 12 distinct regions of the Silk Road at the estate in Woolbeding, near Midhurst. From Mediterranean evergreens where visitors can enjoy a rare variety of Mullein (Verbascum sp.) grown from a seed brought here by a friend of Woolbeding Gardens, through to the richly scented Gallica roses, now so popular in England but originally introduced to Europe by traders from Persia.

The Woolbeding Glasshouse and the Silk Route Garden are open on Thursdays and Fridays until 30 September. https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/



