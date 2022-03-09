Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
See inside this converted farmhouse near Parbold on the market for £1.2 million

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 7:00 PM March 9, 2022
The house is surrounded b glorious countryside but is just minutes from Parbold

The house is surrounded b glorious countryside but is just minutes from Parbold - Credit: Regan & Hallworth

This beautiful farmhouse has been sensitively modernised and transformed into a glorious family home

This wonderful six bedroom farmhouse has been lovingly renovated and upgraded to create a delightful contemporary home that is deeply sensitive to the building’s character. 

Elegant traditional living spaces have been enhanced with a modern architect designed extension and versatile annexe accommodation. The house stands in 2.2 acres of land on a pretty country lane in gorgeous Lancashire countryside just five minutes drive from the vibrant village of Parbold.

Price: £1,195,000 

Contact: Regan & Hallworth, 01257464644, reganandhallworth.com 

The house has instant kerb appeal

The house has instant kerb appeal - Credit: Regan & Hallworth

Exposed beams and a wood burner in the cosy sitting room

Exposed beams and a wood burner in the cosy sitting room - Credit: Regan & Hallworth

The kitchen

The kitchen - Credit: Regan & Hallworth

Large windows make the house light and airy, and give lovely views onto the large gardens

Large windows make the house light and airy, and give lovely views onto the large gardens - Credit: Regan & Hallworth

The living space is cosy and attractive

The living space is cosy and attractive - Credit: Regan & Hallworth


The house is bright and spacious

The house is bright and spacious - Credit: Regan & Hallworth

The games room

The games room - Credit: Regan & Hallworth


Lancashire Life

