See inside this converted farmhouse near Parbold on the market for £1.2 million
Published: 7:00 PM March 9, 2022
- Credit: Regan & Hallworth
This beautiful farmhouse has been sensitively modernised and transformed into a glorious family home
This wonderful six bedroom farmhouse has been lovingly renovated and upgraded to create a delightful contemporary home that is deeply sensitive to the building’s character.
Elegant traditional living spaces have been enhanced with a modern architect designed extension and versatile annexe accommodation. The house stands in 2.2 acres of land on a pretty country lane in gorgeous Lancashire countryside just five minutes drive from the vibrant village of Parbold.
Price: £1,195,000
Contact: Regan & Hallworth, 01257464644, reganandhallworth.com