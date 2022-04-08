25 glorious Surrey gardens to visit in 2022

From grand estates to private escapes, Surrey has a wealth of beautiful gardens to discover. Here's 25 to tick off your list in 2022. Words and photos: Leigh Clapp



A stepping stone path at Caxton House - Credit: Leigh Clapp

1. Caxton House

Enjoy the spring colour here with carpets of bulbs under canopies of fresh green foliage, massed hellebores, well-stocked ponds and vibrant container combinations. There’s also a quirky folly and fine vistas, plus spring and summer plants for sale.

Where: Caxton House, 67 West Street, Reigate, RH2 9DA.

When: Open through the National Garden Scheme (NGS) on April 17 from 2-5pm. Visitors also welcome by arrangement April to September for groups of 10-50.

How much: £5, children free.

🐾 Dogs welcome.

ngs.org.uk

Chinthurst Lodge - Credit: Leigh Clapp

2. 2 Chinthurst Lodge

This is a one-acre plant enthusiast’s garden divided into a series of rooms. Admire the white garden, herbaceous borders, buxus parterre with spires of alliums, the gravel garden, wells and ornamental ponds, a laburnum tunnel and fine trees - that's not to mention the vegetable patch with its fun scarecrow. This Wonersh wonder delivers a wide planting palette and masterful combinations of colour, form and texture.

Where: Chinthurst Lodge, Wonersh, GU5 0PR.

When: Open through the NGS. Visitors welcome by arrangement from May to July for groups of 10+. Home-made teas available.

How much: £6, children free.

ngs.org.uk

Coverwood Lakes - Credit: Leigh Clapp

3. Coverwood Lakes

Stroll the 14-acre landscaped woodland garden set high in the Surrey Hills. Enjoy the shimmering reflections of azaleas and rhododendrons in the four lakes in spring, which transforms into a blaze of rich colour in autumn. Allow time to follow the marked trail through the 180-acre working farm, home to Hereford cattle, sheep and horses. There are light refreshments available, including homemade Hereford burgers and cakes, as well as gourmet coffee.

Where: Coverwood Lakes, Ewhurst, GU6 7NT.

When: Open through the NGS on April 10 and 17, May 2, and October 16 from 11am-5pm. Visitors also welcome by arrangement from April to September for groups of 20+.

How much: £7, children free.

ngs.org.uk

The Garth - Credit: Leigh Clapp

4. The Garth Pleasure Grounds

Stroll the paths through carpets of bluebells and you’ll fall under the spell of the haze of blue and colourful shrubs in the dappled woodland light. It’s a great place for seeking inspiration for creating different rooms through hedging and walls. The building also has an interesting history that dates to 1729 when it was built as a workhouse before being converted into a single house in 1981.

Where: The Garth Pleasure Grounds, Lingfield, RH7 6BJ.

When: Open through the NGS on May 1 and 8 from 1pm-5pm. Visitors also welcome by arrangement from June to July for groups of five to 40. Home-made teas available.

How much: £7, children free.

🐾 Dogs welcome.

ngs.org.uk

Heathside - Credit: Leigh Clapp

5. Heathside

Return visitors love to watch the continued evolution and re-working of this immaculately cared for third-of-an-acre garden. Surrey NGS County Organiser Margaret Arnott and Terry Bartholomew are passionate gardeners who have created the terraced garden from scratch, transforming the landscape into little vignettes with structural ideas and planting combinations, and an array of colourful containers. The garden is expertly planted for year-round interest using a broad and interesting palette.

Where: Heathside, Cobham, KT11 2QH.

When: Open through the NGS on July 24 from 11am-5pm. Visits also welcome by arrangement. Home-made teas available.

How much: £5, children free.

ngs.org.uk

High Clandon Estate Vineyard - Credit: Leigh Clapp

6. High Clandon Estate Vineyard

Far-reaching views over the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, cultivated gardens and vineyards make this this estate one to remember. Vast wildflower meadows blend to the vineyard and then the vistas beyond while, closer to the house, garden areas unfold. There’s a small, enclosed potager, a Japanese garden complete with bridge, herbaceous beds and an apiary. An atmospheric Glass Barn is used for exhibitions and wine tastings of their award-winning English sparkling wine.

Where: High Clandon Estate Vineyard, East Clandon, GU4 7RP.

When: Open through the NGS on July 17 from 11am-4pm. Home-made teas available. Wine tasting available for an extra charge.

How much: £6, children free.

🐾 Dogs welcome.

ngs.org.uk and highclandon.co.uk

Kew - Credit: Leigh Clapp

7. Kew Gardens

The iconic Royal Botanic Gardens has so much to see over 121 hectares, from the treetop walkway to historic glasshouses, that I’d recommend multiple visits, concentrating on different sections and attractions each time. This year, Kew is really focusing on increasing our awareness of the biodiversity of plants and habitats and how precious they are. Their vital plant species list for 2022 for example includes a tree, Uvariopsis dicaprio, named after Leonardo DiCaprio in honour of his environmental work.

Where: Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, TW9 3AB.

When: Open all-year-round, from 10am.

How much: Adults from £15 (during the peak months of February to October), children (4-15), £5.

🐾 Registered disability assistance dogs are allowed in the gardens.

kew.org

Knowle Grange - Credit: Leigh Clapp

8. Knowle Grange

This is a garden on a grand scale, a seven-acre landscape developed since 1990 by Marie-Elisabeth and Philip Wood and with magnificent views from its hilltop position. A romantic styling is set against the strong architectural framework of the classical tradition. Gaze out from the balustrades of the amphitheatre terraces, stroll the wide herbaceous borders and rose lawn complete with a classical temple and admire the oversized terracotta pots brimming with bold seasonal colour. Allow time to walk the rural one-mile Bluebell Valley, which is resplendent in May.

Where: Knowle Grange, Shere, GU5 9JH.

When: Open through the NGS on May 22 from 11am-4.30pm. Visits also welcome by arrangement from May to September for groups of 20+. Home-made teas available.

How much: £6, children free.

ngs.org.uk



SUBSCRIBE: Subscribe to Surrey Life for the very best of the county – from food and drink to style and interiors

Little Orchards - Credit: Leigh Clapp

9. Little Orchards

Garden designer Nic Howard presents his contemporary cottage garden of sectioned areas situated around both his and his mother’s homes, offering plenty of inspiration for getting the most out of small spaces. Little Orchards and The Stables is planted for interest year-round using a tapestry of foliage and seasonal flowers. The palette is muted and sophisticated, unified in tones and plant choices. You may spot items re-purposed from Nic’s show gardens from the RHS Chelsea Flower Show as well as eclectic up-cycled finds as focal points.

Where: Little Orchards, Outwood, RH1 5QU.

When: Open through the NGS on April 27 from noon to 4pm; May 15 and 29 from 11am-5pm and 18 from noon to 4pm; June 1 and 15 from noon to 4pm and 12 from 11am-5pm; September 4 from 11am-5pm and 7 from noon to 4pm. Visits also welcome by arrangement from April to September for groups of 10-30. Home-made teas available.

How much: £5, children free.

ngs.org.uk

Loseley Park - Credit: Leigh Clapp

10. Loseley Park

The stunning Elizabethan house, home to the More-Molyneux family since 1508, has a truly beautiful garden throughout the seasons. From spring bulbs and meadows, through to roses and herbs, as well as the organic vegetable garden - there is plenty to enjoy. The walled garden covers 2.5 acres, is divided into rooms with wonderful planting schemes and the whole garden has a delightfully timeless atmosphere. You may be fortunate to also witness the peak of flowering of the 150-year-old wisteria spreading across the garden wall. It’s at its best late April or early May, depending on the weather.

Where: Loseley Park, Guildford, GU3 1HS.

When: Loseley's Spring Garden Show is taking place from April 22-24, with over 35 stalls in the walled gardens including plant nurseries and gifts. Grounds and gardens open to the public from April 25 until the end of August, Sunday to Thursday, 10am-4pm.

How much: £10 (garden entry only per adult), £18.50 (house and garden entry per adult; half-price for children.

🐾 Assistance dogs are welcomed in the house and garden.

loseleypark.co.uk

Lower House - Credit: Leigh Clapp

11. Lower House

Here you will find an elegant country garden of fine shrubs, including azaleas and magnolias, rambling roses and herbaceous borders, nestled alongside a productive kitchen garden. Wind your way along narrow paths, stroll the lavender walk, and across the lawns to discover the different areas, such as a charming white topiary garden with a small pond and water feature. Then enjoy your tea in the dappled shade of the orchard.

Where: Lower House, Godalming, GU8 6NW.

When: Open through the National Garden Scheme on May 19 and 22 from 11am-5pm. Home-made teas available.

How much: £6, children free.

🐾 Dogs welcome.

ngs.org.uk

Lydele Close - Credit: Leigh Clapp

12. 5 Lydele Close

New to opening to the public, this unexpected town garden is an immersive experience with naturalistic planting inspired by the prairie style drifts of the renowned Dutch garden designer Piet Oudolf. While many gardens are fading in the late summer, here you will find swathes of ornamental grasses and perennials such as echinacea, rudbeckias and agapanthus, shimmering in the sunshine right through to September.

Where: 5 Lydele Close, Woking, GU21 4ER.

When: Open through the NGS on June 26, July 9 and September 4 from noon to 6pm.

How much: £7.50, children free. Includes cream tea and a walk and talk with the owner. Pre-booking essential.

ngs.org.uk

Moleshill House - Credit: Leigh Clapp

13. Moleshill House

This romantic and beautifully orchestrated garden will call you back again and again. Trimmed ivy garlands and topiary adorn containers by the house, while masterful combinations of form and infill abound with an abundant palette of beautiful plants. Each area of the garden has flower arranger Penny Snell’s attention to detail and yet the effect appears artless with a charming naturalness - from traditional beehives, a stumpery, eclectic artefacts, a quirky gypsy caravan and pots in the conservatory, to the textural movement in the gravel garden.

Where: Moleshill House, Cobham, KT11 1BG.

When: Open through the NGS on May 2 from 2pm-5pm. Visits also welcome by arrangement from April to September for groups of 10+.

How much: £7 (combined with entry to Fairmile Lea garden in Cobham) children free.

ngs.org.uk

The Old Rectory - Credit: Leigh Clapp

14. The Old Rectory

Set behind a beautiful Georgian manor house that featured in the BBC production of Emma, this four-acre garden has undergone restoration and is still in the continuing process of careful reclamation. Admire the formal elements of an Italianate topiary garden, box parterres, statuary and antique containers, as well as an ancient moat, woodland, sunken water garden and a walled potager.

Where: The Old Rectory, Bletchingley RH1 4QW.

When: Open through the NGS on June 12 from 11am-4pm. Visits also welcome by arrangement April to September. Home-made teas available.

How much: £5, children free.

🐾 Dogs welcome.

ngs.org.uk

Pratsham Grange - Credit: Leigh Clapp

15. Pratsham Grange

Feast your eyes on five-acres of formal and informal gardens overlooked by Holmbury Hill and Leith Hill, with an intriguing mathematical undertone, created by owner Alan Comber. It’s packed with interest, from herbaceous borders, roses, clipped form, a knot garden, geometric beds, two ponds joined by a cascading stream, as well as cut flower and vegetable gardens. Massed hydrangeas and fuchsias, along with vibrant late season perennials, keep the colour going right through summer.

Where: Pratsham Grange, Holmbury St Mary, RH5 6LZ.

When: Open through the NGS on July 3 and August 21 from 12.30pm-4.30pm. Home-made teas available.

How much: £6, children free.

ngs.org.uk

Path lined with bluebells and azaleas at Ramster - Credit: Leigh Clapp





READ MORE: Is Denbies Wine Estate Britain's most Instagrammable vineyard?

16. Ramster

Renowned for their vast collection of spring flowering shrubs, such as rhododendrons, azaleas and magnolias, underplanted with bluebells, May is the ideal time to visit these gardens. The other peak time is to catch the autumn colour of fiery acers and other deciduous trees and shrubs. Spread over 20 acres, allow yourself time to wander and explore the meandering grass paths. A glade of Japanese maples, along with canopies of oaks and conifers provide the dappled shade that has allowed the display to flourish and mature.

Where: Ramster, Chiddingfold, GU8 4SN.

When: Open daily from April to June, from 10am-5pm. The teahouse serves sandwiches, cakes and drinks.

How much: £8, children free.

🐾 Dogs are welcome on short leads.

ramsterevents.com

RHS Wisley - Credit: Leigh Clapp

17. RHS Garden Wisley

Flagship of the Royal Horticultural Society and one of the world’s great gardens, Wisley is inspiring in any season and one for all the family to enjoy. From the impressive welcome building, you can head out and explore the various areas, which include the rock garden, Mediterranean terraces, rose gardens, mixed herbaceous borders, a pinetum, exotic planting, prairie areas and trials fields. At the hilltop area you’ll find the most recent developments with the Home of Gardening Science, the World Food Garden, Wellbeing Garden and Wildlife Garden.

Where: RHS Wisley, Woking, GU23 6QB.

When: Open all-year-round from 10am-6pm (4.30pm in winter).

How much: RHS members free. Adults £14.95/£16.50 including gift aid, children £7.45/ £8.20.

🐾 Assistance dogs are welcome in all areas of the garden and buildings. Special Walkies at Wisley events take place on selected dates from April to September.

rhs.org.uk

The Savill Garden - Credit: Leigh Clapp

18. The Savill Garden

These 35-acre ornamental gardens were created in the 1930s by Sir Eric Savill and are continually evolving to ensure year-round interest. It’s a tranquil and relaxing place to wander around and enjoy the varied planting. Discover the hidden gardens, woods for every season and even an area dedicated to plants from New Zealand. I love it with the mellow tones of autumn and when the bare structure and vibrantly coloured stems are exposed in winter.

Where: Savill Garden, Egham, TW20 0UU.

When: Open all-year-round. Summer opening times until November 6 from 9am to 6pm.

How much: From £13.95, from £6.50 for children.

🐾 Assistance and emotional assistance dogs are permitted in all public areas (see the website for details).

windsorgreatpark.co.uk

41 Shelvers Surrey - Credit: Leigh Clapp

19. 41 Shelvers Way

This town garden continues to inspire with its colourful planting and mix of grasses, growing in shingle, along with interest sustained through the season, from masses of spring bulbs to hardy herbaceous that stands up well through to September. A mix of both unusual and hardy favourites mingle happily together.

Where: 41 Shelvers Way, Tadworth, KT20 5QJ.

When: Open through the NGS on July 17 and August 21 from 2pm-5.30pm. Visits also welcome by arrangement April to August for groups of 10+. Home-made teas available.

How much: £5, children free.

ngs.org.uk

Shieling - Credit: Leigh Clapp

20. Shieling

A one-acre garden that has been renovated to restore it to the original design to suit the architecture of the house, which was built in 1920. It’s especially colourful in April and May, with mature rhododendrons and magnolias, old-fashioned perennials and spring bulbs. The front garden is more formal and the back garden consists of woodland areas, borders with native hedging, fine trees and a South African gravel border.

Where: Shieling, Kingswood, KT20 6PQ.

When: Open through the NGS on April 18 from 11am-4pm and June 19 from 2pm-5pm. Visits also welcome by arrangement from May to July for groups of 10+.

How much: £5, children free.

🐾 Dogs welcome.

ngs.org.uk

Spurfold - Credit: Leigh Clapp





READ MORE: Try this pretty walk around Balcombe Lake with a pub along the way

21. Spurfold

Serenity and elegance describe this mature, beautifully manicured four-acre garden with its perfectly striped lawns edged in curving densely planted borders, fine shrubs and graceful trees. Formal areas by the house include a striking Buddha head from Cambodia overlooking a rectangular pond, a sunken gravel garden with clipped topiary parterre and paved terraces. Each area of the garden is carefully designed to complement the house and showcase selected pieces.

Where: Spurfold, Peaslake, GU5 9SZ.

When: NGS. Open by arrangement from May to August for groups of 10-35. Home-made teas or evening wine and nibbles available.

How much: Ticket prices were to be confirmed at the time of writing.

ngs.org.uk

The Therapy Garden - Credit: Leigh Clapp

22. The Therapy Garden

This horticultural and education charity uses gardening to generate a positive change for adults and teenagers living with learning difficulties and mental health challenges. The working garden is designed for wheelchair use with wide paths and raised flower and vegetable beds. There are sensory areas and quiet spaces, too. The garden provides social and therapeutic horticulture to different groups in the local community.

Where: The Therapy Garden, Normandy, GU3 2DT.

When: Open through the NGS on May 22 and September 11 from 10am-4pm. Visitors also welcome by arrangement from April to September.

How much: £5, children free. Light refreshments available.

🐾 Dogs welcome.

ngs.org.uk, thetherapygarden.org

Titsey Place - Credit: Leigh Clapp

23. Titsey Place

Take the opportunity to visit one of the largest surviving historic Surrey estates, home to the Gresham family since 1534. It comprises 15 acres of formal and informal gardens in an idyllic setting, including rose gardens, lakes and woodland walks. A personal highlight is the colourful walled kitchen garden which was restored in 1996, with its mix of edibles and ornamentals.

Where: Titsey Place Gardens, Oxted, RH8 0SD.

When: May 18 to September 22 including Late May/August bank holiday Mondays, from 1pm-5pm.

How much: House and garden £8. Garden only £6, children £2.

🐾 Guide dogs welcome in the gardens.

titsey.org

Westways Farm - Credit: Leigh Clapp

24. Westways Farm

Spreading over six acres and surrounded by mature woodland carpeted in bluebells, the Westways Farm garden is a peaceful haven that is particularly lovely in May. Mature rhododendrons, azaleas, camellias and magnolias are accompanied by formal beds prettily planted, extensive lawns and a sunken pond garden out from the Queen Anne House, while containers on the terrace add further seasonal colour.

Where: Westways Farm, Chobham, GU24 8HH.

When: Open through the NGS on May 8 from 11am-5pm. Visitors also by arrangement from April to June for groups of up to 50.

How much: £5, children free, home-made teas available.

🐾 Dogs welcome.

ngs.org.uk

Wildwood - Credit: Leigh Clapp

25. Wildwood

A lovely spot to enjoy tea with friends in pretty surroundings, this plantswoman’s garden brims with foliage and flower and is planted with wildlife and sustainability in mind in an effervescent cottage style. A mix of sunny and shady spots, with a hidden dell, a wildlife pond and fernery. We rate the secret cutting garden, featuring dahlias and zinnias, where you’ll also find raised beds of edibles happily mingling together thanks to organic no dig principles.

Where: Wildwood, Frimley Green, GU16 6HE.

When: Open through the NGS on September 4 from 1pm-5pm. Pre-booking essential. Visitors also welcome by arrangement in June for groups of up to 20. Home-made teas available.

How much: £4.50, children free.

ngs.org.uk

Home-made teas are available at a number of Surrey's mist-see gardens - Credit: Leigh Clapp

Please check the websites for updated details, such as if pre-booking is needed, before you set off. Generally speaking, homemade teas feature hot drinks and cakes available for an extra cost.