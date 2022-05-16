6 ways to create a water feature in your garden

A water feature can be added to many gardens, regardless of space or budget - Credit: DU Waterscapes

With the help of Somerset's DU Waterscapes, we bring you half a dozen ways to turn part of your outside space into a wonderous water haven.

1. Bowls

Fill a large bowl filled with plants and pebbles - Credit: DU Waterscapes

The simplest type would be a large bowl filled with plants and pebbles, to create a miniature haven.

A small solar pump is a useful addition to keep the water moving so you don’t get stagnated water attracting mosquitoes in the summer. Ensure to incorporate small and compact plants such as corkscrew rush and marsh marigold, as this will keep everything in proportion and you will be surprised how many animals will soon make this their home.

2. Fountainscape

From natural bubbling rocks to more contemporary bowls and urns, there is a fountainscape for every space and budget - Credit: DU Waterscapes

These are great for outside patios, fountainscapes can take up a tiny space but yet add colour, texture and light to your intimate space.

From natural bubbling rocks to more contemporary bowls and urns, there is a fountainscape for every space and budget.

Aquatic lighting provides you with an almost silver-like effect as the water tumbles over the decorative feature. Lighting really adds to a space and means that you can enjoy it day and night, all year round from both inside and outside.

3. Pondless

Your very own stream right at your doorstep - Credit: DU Waterscapes

For those who love the sight and sound of a waterfall but don’t have the space for a pond, a pondless is for you.

Perfect for the edge of dining areas or steeply sloping gardens, these tumbling streams add movement and sound to your space whilst soaking away into underground holding tanks.

The oxygenated water creates negative ions which capture allergens and spores, creating the clean air feel we associate with mountains and other wide natural spaces. Your very own stream right at your doorstep.

4. Stillwater pond

With no filters or moving parts, this is a simple system that needs little maintenance - Credit: DU Waterscapes

Stillwater ponds are a cost-effective way to create a stunning living feature in your garden that changes daily as the seasons flow through.

The riparian zone is where the land meets the water, these are the most biodiverse biomes in the world. Unfortunately, due to the high cost of land, these are in sharp decline as farmers and builders develop right up to the water's edge.

This zone is really important in our stillwater ponds, as they are filled with an assortment of water-loving plants to do our bit to protect and restore these declining habitats, creating homes for our important invertebrates and amphibians.

With no filters or moving parts, this is a simple system that needs little maintenance but is not suitable if you are hoping to keep fish, for these, you will need an ecosystem pond.

5. Ecosystem pond

The berm that the waterfall tumbles down creates a perfect flower bed for shrubs and annuals - Credit: DU Waterscapes

Our ecosystem ponds are instantly recognisable from their eye-catching waterfalls which tumble over the rocks creating a beautiful babbling which can be used to mask distant traffic sounds, creating a space where you can be immersed in the sights and sounds of nature.

The stream and waterfalls in our ecosystem ponds enlarge the footprint and adds height to your garden, adding to the visual and auditory impact of your space, proven to reduce stress and improve productivity.

The berm that the waterfall tumbles down creates a perfect flower bed for shrubs and annuals which also helps to embed the pond into its surroundings.

With the waterfalls aerating the water, the added oxygen boosts the aerobic activity of the pond allowing beneficial bacteria to keep it crystal clear.

Meanwhile, the current created by the stream pushes water around the pond, directing floating debris like leaves into the skimmer at the far end instead of allowing them to fall to the bottom to rot.

With only occasional maintenance to scoop out the waiting debris, this turbo-boosted ecosystem is perfect for those wanting a dynamic and ever-changing environment and can cope with the heavier organic load of fish if you enjoy their splashes of colour and movement.

6. Swim ponds

Optional sloping beaches and slab steps create a perfect place to dip your toes for that holiday feeling - Credit: DU Waterscapes



Creating natural swimming pools is the epitome of what we strive to achieve. We use hand-selected boulders, large enough to jump and climb on as you explore and play in the space.

There are safe areas to jump into and enough depth to swim. Optional sloping beaches and slab steps create a perfect place to dip your toes for that holiday feeling, whilst creating a safe entrance for younger swimmers and dogs.

The different depth shelves make it enjoyable for all levels of water confidence and create the perfect habitat for frogs and newts whilst ensuring there are plenty of places for you to sit or explore.

Literally immerse yourself in nature and swim with the newts and dragonflies with a recreational swimming pond. This is how nature intended us to swim, using natural processes to create water clean enough to drink, now within the comfort of your home.