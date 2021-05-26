Why is Cornwall is the most popular place to live?

Published: 1:18 PM May 26, 2021

Never far off anyone’s bucket and spade list, moving to Cornwall has always been a favourite dream of millions. And after a year of lockdowns, the idea of blue space, milder climate, beaches and lifestyle has never held more appeal – at least according to moving websites who put Cornwall at the top.

Weather

Sitting almost on Britain’s subtropical tip (you have to fly over to the Isles of Scilly 28 miles off the coast to really get there) means mild weather. The thermometer falling below zero is a rare occurrence, while frost and snow is rare. The temperature differential is quite small – typically from about 5 to 22 degrees. Add the sun reflecting off all that water can add ten degrees. The sea temperature is bracing – the warmest month is generally September when it reaches a balmy 17 degrees. Its oceanic, so it comes with plenty of rain, but thankfully clothing stores are well-stocked for a rainy walk on the beach. One note – leave your umbrella behind. Nothing says incomer on the narrow-cobbled streets.

Lifestyle

Bored in meetings? Try (surf)board meetings instead. Cornwall has a reputation for its lifestyle with most of it conducted outside. There are more than 300 miles of coast path, hundreds of beaches for surfing, SUP family outings, walking the dog (and even nudist). Harbours offer the chance for sailing and even a spot of fishing and an increasing number of us working from home, there is nothing quite like a lunch break on your local beach - the geography means you are never more than a half an hour from the sea.

Sunset on Fistral Beach in Newquay - Credit: Ewen MacDonald

Housing

Will hundreds of miles of coastline, Cornwall has many, many homes with a sea (or ocean) view. While they are at a premium, it is still possible to buy – either a luxury apartment overlooking Fistral Beach in Newquay – or old bungalows and beach shakes just begging to be replaced by a bespoke coastal house. The average house price is still relatively low compared to other parts of the country - latest average sits at around £285,982, half the average house price tag in London (£670,000). Within that average sit multi-million coastal pound homes, manor houses with acreage and former mine captain homes in the suburbs. There’s even hotels and surf schools on sale of you are looking to change careers. Estate agents offer bespoke property finding services if you don’t have the time.

Kynance Cove - Credit: Ewen MacDonald

Things to do

While a tourism industry that has topped the league tables for many years must, by definition, caters for visitor, locals are very well cared for in Cornwall. Most attractions offer cheap or even free annual locals passes. Places like Tate St Ives, The Eden Project and Penzance Lido offer cheap passes, while dozens of other attractions offer free locals days. The stunning spas found in our best hotels have annual memberships that mean that luxury hot tub by the sea is open all year-round.

Employment – while much of Cornwall’s employment has moved from traditions like mining and fishing to tourism, Cornwall has a growing and thriving creative industries. And with many entrepreneurs finding success in food and drink, there is plenty of opportunity. Cornwall attracts around four million visitors a year – and as well as having a place to stay, they are looking for places to visit, eat and somewhere to spend their holiday money.

For many who move, it is the chance to completely rethink life, with career aspirations matching the desire for the lifestyle. These come readymade, with everything from hotels, restaurants to surf schools and galleries up for grabs.

St Ives Harbour - Credit: Ewen MacDonald

Top places to move to - average house prices

(please note that average prices can be massively inflated due to sales of luxury coastal pads!)

Truro £350,000

Padstow £470,000

Falmouth £350,000

Fowey £440,000

St Ives £420,000

Polzeath £580,000

Roseland Peninsula £370,000

Porthleven Harbour - Credit: Ewen MacDonald

Up and coming

Porthleven £250,000-300,000

Penzance-£280,000

Looe £265000

Camelford £230,000

Helston £300,000

