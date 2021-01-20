7 ways an architect can help you create a stunning home conversion and extension

Promotion

Published: 10:08 AM January 20, 2021 Updated: 12:55 PM February 4, 2021

Why use an architect when planning your home renovation?

Warwickshire Farm - 'the brief was to design an extension to provide a large open plan kitchen, dining and living space.' Picture: Hayward Smart Architects - Credit: Archant

Simon Hayward from Hayward Smart Architects in Warwickshire shares seven ways an architect can help you maximise your living space and improve your quality of life.

1. Help bring your vision to life

We can interpret your ideas to create stunning homes and transform the visualisations into detailed, technical drawings your contractors can understand and follow.

We’ll get to know your lifestyle, your goals and aspirations in order to create a truly bespoke conversion, extension or new build that suits your taste, meets your needs and fits with the rest of your home.

Window detail - 'super-insulated and airtight building fabrics were built using modern methods of construction to result in a highly energy-efficient home.' Picture: Hayward Smart Architects - Credit: Archant

2. Offer a bespoke, professional service

We design every element of your conversion, extension or new home with you in mind. Our comprehensive drawings will show the layout of your space, the materials we’ll use, and what styling and finishes we suggest to bring your personality into the room. We aim to create stunning designs that capture the heart and soul of your home.

You’ll be involved in every aspect of the design and planning process so you know what will happen on your build and when. This can help put your mind at ease, manage your expectations, and set realistic timescales and goals for your project.

3. Attention to detail

Warwickshire Farm detail - bespoke furniture within the utility room and throughout the project, helps to organise everyday life. - Credit: Archant

We’ll oversee all elements of the build and treat every part with the utmost attention and care, to ensure your project is built exactly as you want. We concentrate on perfecting everything from the overall structure of the build, how individual materials come together and are set out, down to the positioning of the very last hinge on your bespoke door.

4. Innovative design ideas

Find new and better ways to make use of your available space. We can suggest ideas you may not have considered, that can make your home more convenient and flexible to better suit your family’s needs.

5. Navigation through the planning permission process

Fern Cottage - 'modern extension for a traditional stone property to create open-plan living, dining and kitchen spaces with improved connection to the garden beyond.' Picture: Hayward Smart Architects - Credit: Archant

Getting planning permission for your extension or conversion can be an unpredictable and daunting process. Using our knowledge and expertise we can make applying for planning permission simple. We can help you avoid making mistakes that could lead to delays or planning breaches.

If you live in a listed or historical property, we will design a solution that will look amazing without upsetting the character or setting of the existing buildings. It’s important to get everything right in the initial stages of your project as this can help prevent problems from arising later on and keep your project on schedule and within budget.

We provide high-quality, expert planning advice to ensure your project has the best possible start.

6. Budgeting help

We always recommend engaging the services of a quantity surveyor. It’s best to do this as early as possible so that they can help you plan costs and keep your budget on track. We’ll provide a detailed breakdown of our costs before work begins to help you keep finances under control.

7. Work with someone you can trust

You need to feel comfortable opening up to your architect to share and discuss your ideas. We’re here to listen and make your home renovation, extension or ‘grand designs’ journey enjoyable and stress-free. You can share your ideas with us and rest easy knowing we’ll be there to support you every step of the way.

Hayward Smart Architects

We’re a design-led practice that specialises in planning and designing high-end luxury extensions, conversions and new build homes throughout the Cotswolds. We offer a professional, bespoke service to help you build the home of your dreams.

Visit hsarchitects.co.uk for more information and to explore previous projects.

Follow them on Instagram at haywardsmart_architects.

Call 01608 6610000 or email info@hsarchitects.co.uk to arrange a free consultation.