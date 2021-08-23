Win an a four-day flower arranging course worth £695

Win

Published: 12:15 AM August 23, 2021

Link colours and style of your flowers & containers to harmonise with the room - Credit: Amanda Randell-Cox

One lucky Devon Life reader can win a fabulous all-inclusive four-day flower arranging course.

The independent, award-winning British Academy of Floral Art offers inspirational courses for the flower-lover’s journey, whatever age or ability. The unique programme of professional floristry training and flower-arranging courses range from taster sessions, suitable for beginners wanting a new hobby, right through to masters for those wishing to set up their own shop or experienced florists wanting to expand their business skills.

Enhance your coffee table with a seasonal floral wreath - Credit: Amanda Randell-Cox

Internationally renowned Masters of Florists Tina Parkes and Julie Collins, with an outstanding reputation for floristry excellence, run courses with their experienced team of fully-qualified tutors, from their beautiful studios in the charming village of Dunchideock.

The flower school is offering an unmissable chance for one Devon Life reader to win an inspirational four-day Flowers For Your Home course with all flowers, foliage, containers, and sundries included, worth £695!

The lucky winner will explore the joy of working with flowers to be in harmony with their home, and the importance of using the right container, which makes up 50% of the overall design and uniqueness of each creation. There’s free parking on site and places to stay can be recommended if you wish to take the opportunity to enjoy the local hospitality.

The course will be led by talented tutor Amanda Randell-Cox. With a passion for flowers, she trained with Royal Warrant holders Moyses Stevens in London, before spending five years creating flowers for Disneyland Paris.

Let your imagination run wild in the bathroom - Credit: Amanda Randell-Cox

A prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show Gold medallist, Amanda will demonstrate how to work with the principles of floral design to gain the skills and knowledge to produce mindful and personalised creations, by identifying your mood and style. This includes contemporary and classic designs in harmony with the architecture and era of your property, as well as the individual’s taste, to bring a new dimension to every room.

You never get a second chance of a first impression, so your floral journey begins at the front door, giving a warm and personalised welcome to friends and family. Stepping over the threshold, the hallway is all about scent and colourway to complement your décor, setting the scene for the rest of the space.

Your personal floral journey starts at the front door - Credit: Amanda Randell-Cox

The kitchen is the ‘heart of the home’ and a perfect backdrop to display edible plants in season, creatively - think small hollowed out pumpkins filled with herbs. Moving on to the sitting room, tasteful garlands around the fireplace or mantelpiece look stunning using seasonal foliage.

Leading into the dining room you’ll learn how to create a beautiful centrepiece for your table, and for dinner parties, low level, tasteful displays which won’t obstruct the view of your guests. It may be the smallest room in the house; however, the downstairs loo is the perfect backdrop for a small water feature and let your imagination run wild in the bathroom.

A lovely bedside table display will work well in a guest room and be appreciated by visitors. For your bedroom why not create a chic, elegant or deeply romantic ambience; if sharing with a partner, however, do remember to take their style and taste into consideration!