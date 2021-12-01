WIN! A Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker

Win

Experience perfect cooking temperatures every time with a special range of barbecues and smokers.

If you love barbecue, you know that charcoal is where it’s at for the best flavour and performance. Masterbuilt’s mission is to make charcoal barbecuing as simple as possible.

Just like switching on a gas grill, you can fire up their range of grills and smokers by pressing a button. But best of all, they deliver the unmistakeable smoky flavour that only comes from charcoal.

The Masterbuilt Gravity Series digital charcoal grill and smokers are the ultimate all-rounders - you can smoke, grill, sear, bake, roast and much more in these BBQs.

A dial lets you adjust heat as you would on your oven in your house, with precision. Whack it up to full and it doesn’t take long to come up to searing temperature; just over ten minutes and you’re away.

At this point, you simply set the temperature on the digital control panel or your smart device and the digital fan maintains the desired cooking temperature.

Set the temperature on the digital control panel or your smart device - Credit: Nick Hook

And here comes the clever part - what makes these grills unique is the GravityFed charcoal hopper. It holds up to eight hours of charcoal and it’s simply a case of letting gravity do all the work and constantly top up the fire. As the hoppers are external, you won’t lose smoke and temperature each time you open the barbecue lid.

The reversible smoke and sear cast-iron grates and its own patented fold-away warming and smoking racks add up to a total of 1,050 square inches of cooking space, that’s about seven racks of baby back ribs!

Barbie your turkey this Christmas

Barbecue fanatic Ben Forte shares his quick-fire tips to cooking a successful turkey this Christmas...

What better way to please the crowd this Christmas than with a showstopping barbecued turkey taking centre stage? If you get it right, there’s nothing better than a juicy BBQ turkey with crisp-skin and smoke-licked flavour. A sure-fire way for the designated head chef to get guaranteed kudos this festive season.

Here's my tips to get it just right:

Cook to temperature, not time. 75C. Add a bacon weave. This helps the breast meat stay moist and you get a bonus bit of crispy bacon. Get your turkey out of the fridge half an hour before you start cooking as this prevents shrinkage. Cook your veg below the turkey so it catches all those juices as it cooks. If you like a bit of smoke then try adding a chunk of fruit wood such as apple or cherry.

Masterbuilt’s mission is to make charcoal barbecuing as simple as possible - Credit: Nick Hook

WIN! A Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker

We’ve teamed up with Masterbuilt to offer one lucky Devon Life reader the chance to win a Gravity Series™ 560 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker.

You can smoke, grill, sear, bake, roast and so much more on this barbecue. Set the temperature on the digital control panel or your smart device and the DigitalFan™ maintains the desired cooking temperature.

The GravityFed™ charcoal hopper holds over 12 hours of charcoal and gravity ensures you have constant fuel to the fire. The reversible cast-iron grates are perfect for smoking or searing and in just 13 minutes this grill can reach 370°C. Master the art of charcoal grilling and smoking with Masterbuilt.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the competition question and fill out your details below. Competition closing date is December 24, 2021.

uk.masterbuilt.com