Win a Vispring mattress worth £1695

Martha Griffiths

Published: 11:18 AM October 13, 2021   
In an airy and light room, a king size mattress sits on a cream frame in front of the window.

Peter Betteridge are sleep experts with the perfect mattress for you - Credit: Peter Betteridge

Win this fabulous prize from a Devon-based supplier of quality beds and bedding who pride themselves on their expertise and the highest levels of customer service.

Vispring has been operating since 1901 and made mattresses for the Titanic and other luxury liners. It is known for its high quality, natural materials and fillings, and comprehensive range of products, including state-of-the-art adjustable beds.

Peter Betteridge is celebrating nearly 50 years providing expert advice and award-winning customer service. Emma Casson, Director says: “People come to us because we are a sleep specialist – we understand the importance of having the right mattress, bed, pillows and bedding, and the value of good sleep and the benefits it brings to our customers' health, performance, happiness and wellbeing.”

Emma says: "Central to the success of the business is our commitment to providing excellent customer service. Testament to this is the awards we have won over the years and the great feedback we get from our customers and suppliers.

"Most recently we have won the Devon Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Customer Service Award and received the Feefo Gold Award for Customer Service."

Enter for a chance to win a incredible Vispring mattress now!

Fill out my online form.

Logo Icon