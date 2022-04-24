Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
5 historic buildings with fantastic gardens to visit in Yorkshire

Beth Windsor

Published: 7:00 PM April 24, 2022
2AET58Y The historic Kiplin Hall, a preserved house 17th century house, Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

Historic Kiplin Hall, a preserved house 17th century house near Richmond - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Gardens, coffee & cakes in the white rose county.


Kiplin Hall, nr Richmond 
There’s nothing nicer than feeding from produce plucked from the gardens of a place you’re visiting. The lovingly restored walled garden at Kiplin Hall provides produce for the tea room. Cut flowers are grown for display in the Hall, and are also sold alongside fruit and vegetables on the Produce Cart. kiplinhall.co.uk


Wassand Hall, East Yorkshire  
This Regency hall is home to a beautiful walled gardens, woodland walk and half-mile park walk with views of Hornsea Mere which belongs to the Estate. In April there are a number of garden open days where visitors can explore the ground and enjoy tea in the gardens or conservatory. wassand.co.uk/hall 


Ampleforth Abbey, North Yorkshire  
Spring brings a season of milder temperatures and a burst of growth as gardens and orchards blossom. What better time to sample an Orchard Tour of Ampleforth Abbey’s famous apple orchards? 40 different varieties are grown and you’ll also get a chance to see how their cider is made in the Cider Mill before a tasting or two, not to mention a slice of Ampleforth’s famous apple cake. ampleforth.org.uk 


Shandy Hall., Coxwold  
Shandy Hall gardens are part of the history of Shandy Hall. Laurence Sterne was a keen gardener and even grew nectarines. Today's two acre garden has a number of different parts: the front garden, which has beautiful box-edged beds; the square garden is a cottage garden with sundial; a walled apple orchard; and a woodland in a former stone quarry managed for wildlife. Stop by at Rumah Home tearoom in Coxwold. facebook.com/coxwoldtearoomsbb 


Seaton Hall, nr Staithes 
The gardens at Seaton Hall are a passion for the estate’s owner who has peppered them with sculptures, wild and exotic planting and woodland. There are ravines to explore and views to take in – across to the coastline at nearby Staithes The Barn Owl Café on site serves up hearty breakfasts, wholesome lunches and homemade cakes. seatonhall.co.uk 

