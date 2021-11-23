Danaher Animal Home introduces us to three delightful dogs who all want a new home this Christmas – and for life.

Super Susie

Susie is a sweet and petite lurcher. She is full of excitement and fun but also has a lovely calm and relaxed side to her - which are typical personality traits of her breed! She is a perfect companion for someone wanting a loving dog or who loves sighthounds and understands what they are all about.

She is always excited to see her handlers and go for a walk or play. She walks calmly on the lead and off lead loves to bounce around with her favourite toys, she will even throw them and catch them herself. When it comes to returning to her kennel after play time, Susie loves to curl up in her cosy bed and have a snooze.

Susie would prefer to be the only dog in the home, and she is also unable to live with cats or other small animals. She can socialise with other dogs outside of the home, but overall she lacks some play skills with other dogs and likes her space from lively dogs.

She would love a safe and secure garden in her new home to run around and play in.





Wonderful Wilf

Laid-back Wilf - Credit: Danaher Animal Home

Wilf is a laid-back, gentle and affectionate dog. He has a calm and reserved nature about him but loves his zoomy time! If you love sighthounds or are looking for a calm dog that is easy to walk, then Wilf will be ideal for you.

He is looking for a home that has experience of owning dogs before, and a good understanding of his breed is preferable but not essential.

He is sociable with other sighthounds as he understands them the most compared to other breeds, but he can like his space from time to time. He can walk and socialise with other dogs outside of the home.

Wilf is friendly with everyone he meets and he will often lean on you for a good fuss!





Beautiful Vera

Vera is looking for a forever home - Credit: Danaher Animal Home

Vera was found as a stray and had been used for hare coursing. Past experiences have left Vera a little anxious when it comes to meeting new people. Because of this she is looking for a quiet home without children where she can take her time to decompress, bond with her owners and learn what life is all about. We have training plans in place where Vera is positively exposed to new people, making meeting new people a really good experience. She is slowly learning and becoming more and more confident by the day! Having said that, Vera is a Saluki cross, so if you know the breed, you will understand she has a quiet and reserved personality, which is a typical trait of the Saluki.

Vera is at her happiest when she is socialising with her dog friends here, so we would love to see Vera go off to a new home with another dog. She understands other sighthounds the most and loves to run around and play. There are lots of benefits of her being rehomed with another dog, but primarily it will help her gain some confidence.

If you have the time and understanding to help these dogs continue their journey, then please get in touch to find out more. Alternatively, please fill in and submit the interest form on our website danaheranimalhome.org.uk



