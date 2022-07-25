Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Essex at night: incredible astro photography

Hannah Gildart

Published: 9:11 AM July 25, 2022
Updated: 10:29 AM July 25, 2022
Brightlingsea beach huts and the Milky Way

Brightlingsea beach huts and the Milky Way - Credit: Danny Kench

Astrophotographer Danny Kench, 'I found my passion for photography six years ago, but my real passion was getting under the night sky and seeing all the stars and the Milky Way with the naked eye. I love capturing all the hidden gems around Essex, and seeing them at night gives a whole different perspective. It does mean late nights, but that’s OK because I love it! 

I’ve been a keen astrophotographer for four years now, and I also run astro and light-painting workshops with my friend, Jon Allard. Teaching other people what I have learnt over the years is very rewarding.' 

instagram.com/dmk_x_photography 

Want to see your photos published? Email them to hannah.gildart@archant.co.uk 

Star trail at Brightlingsea

Star trail at Brightlingsea - Credit: Danny Kench

Brightlingsea beach huts and the Milky Way

Brightlingsea beach huts and the Milky Way - Credit: Danny Kench

Milky Way trail over Coggeshall chappel

Milky Way trail over Coggeshall chappel - Credit: Danny Kench

Mersea soldiers

Mersea soldiers - Credit: Danny Kench

Moon over Halstead church

Moon over Halstead church - Credit: Danny Kench

Ukraine tribute at Chappel viaduct

Ukraine tribute at Chappel viaduct - Credit: Danny Kench

Walton fishing trawler

Walton fishing trawler - Credit: Danny Kench

