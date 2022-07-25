Essex at night: incredible astro photography

Astrophotographer Danny Kench, 'I found my passion for photography six years ago, but my real passion was getting under the night sky and seeing all the stars and the Milky Way with the naked eye. I love capturing all the hidden gems around Essex, and seeing them at night gives a whole different perspective. It does mean late nights, but that’s OK because I love it!

I’ve been a keen astrophotographer for four years now, and I also run astro and light-painting workshops with my friend, Jon Allard. Teaching other people what I have learnt over the years is very rewarding.'

Star trail at Brightlingsea - Credit: Danny Kench

Brightlingsea beach huts and the Milky Way - Credit: Danny Kench

Milky Way trail over Coggeshall chappel - Credit: Danny Kench

Mersea soldiers - Credit: Danny Kench

Moon over Halstead church - Credit: Danny Kench

Ukraine tribute at Chappel viaduct - Credit: Danny Kench

Walton fishing trawler - Credit: Danny Kench

