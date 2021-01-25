Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Great British Life > Lifestyle

Essex cosmetic clinic wins global award

Logo Icon

Essex Life reporter

Published: 7:14 PM January 25, 2021    Updated: 4:36 PM January 28, 2021
Photo courtesy of Vie Aesthetics

Photo courtesy of Vie Aesthetics - Credit: courtesy of Vie Aesthetics

Vie Aesthetics wins Aesthetic Practice of the Year at the MyFaceMyBody Awards 2020

Essex and London-based Vie Aesthetics has won the global award for Aesthetic Practice of the Year at the MyFaceMyBody Awards 2020.

The award is the highest accolade given by the prestigious event and recognises the overall best practice from the four regional winners of USA, Australasia, UK, and Rest of the World.

Earlier in the night, Vie Aesthetics had been declared joint winners of the UK Aesthetic Practice of the Year gong, sponsored by Nutrafol, alongside Myskyn Clinic.

This recognition marks a triumphant end to the year for Vie Aesthetics, which was recently announced as a multi-category finalist in a number of other upcoming major awards including the Aesthetics Awards, Essex Business Awards and Best Business Women Awards, with winners still to be announced.

Vicky Grammatikopoulou, CEO of Vie Aesthetics, said: ‘Myself and the team are overjoyed. We know it’s been a tough year for everyone, but we have worked tirelessly to expand our business, introduce the latest treatments and set the benchmark for safety standards within the industry.’

 

READ MORE

2021’S TOP ‘TWEAKMENTS’ FOR FACE, BODY & HAIR

Most Read

  1. 1 Win a diamond ring worth £1,000
  2. 2 Win a 12 bottle case of mixed wines and champagne from Wharf Side Wines
  3. 3 Win a stunning brass table lamp from Opulental
  1. 4 Win a short break at Landal Darwin Forest
  2. 5 Win a watercolour painting of Gosfield by artist James Merriott
  3. 6 Win a signed limited edition print by Fiona Odle
  4. 7 6 great woodland walks in the Peak District
  5. 8 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
  6. 9 A positive outlook for the housing market for 2021
  7. 10 A guide to some of the tastiest Cornish cheeses

 

Essex Life

Don't Miss

Derbyshire Life

5 million pound properties for sale in Derbyshire

person

Yorkshire Life

9 of Yorkshire’s best bakeries

Kathryn Armstrong

person

Yorkshire Life

Yorkshire Wolds walk - Thixendale to Hanging Grimston

James Bradley

person

Derbyshire Life

4 interesting places to visit in the Peak District

Steve Waring

person
Comments powered by Disqus