Local photographer captures beautiful images of coastal Essex

Kevin Jay

I’m a keen hobby photographer, born, raised and living in Clacton-on-Sea. The local coastline and the people who use it offer a constantly evolving source of inspiration for my photography. I especially love capturing the changing seasons and weather, and I often experiment with everything from long exposures and light drawing to sunrise and sunset shots and portrait photography.

instagram.com/kevjayphotos

Beeleigh Falls - Credit: Kev Jay

Clacton Pier - Credit: Kev Jay

Golden Horizon leaving Harwich port - Credit: Kev Jay

Star trail at Frinton - Credit: Kev Jay

Sunset at Clacton Pier - Credit: Kev Jay

The Naze at Walton - Credit: Kev Jay



