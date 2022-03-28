Local photographer captures beautiful images of coastal Essex
Published: 11:46 AM April 1, 2022
- Credit: Kev Jay
Kevin Jay
I’m a keen hobby photographer, born, raised and living in Clacton-on-Sea. The local coastline and the people who use it offer a constantly evolving source of inspiration for my photography. I especially love capturing the changing seasons and weather, and I often experiment with everything from long exposures and light drawing to sunrise and sunset shots and portrait photography.