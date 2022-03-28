Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Local photographer captures beautiful images of coastal Essex

Hannah Gildart

Published: 11:46 AM April 1, 2022
Clacton Pier

Clacton Pier - Credit: Kev Jay

Kevin Jay 

I’m a keen hobby photographer, born, raised and living in Clacton-on-Sea. The local coastline and the people who use it offer a constantly evolving source of inspiration for my photography. I especially love capturing the changing seasons and weather, and I often experiment with everything from long exposures and light drawing to sunrise and sunset shots and portrait photography.  

instagram.com/kevjayphotos 

Beeleigh Falls

Beeleigh Falls - Credit: Kev Jay

Clacton Pier

Clacton Pier - Credit: Kev Jay

Golden Horizon leaving Harwich port

Golden Horizon leaving Harwich port - Credit: Kev Jay

Star trail at Frinton

Star trail at Frinton - Credit: Kev Jay

Sunset at Clacton Pier

Sunset at Clacton Pier - Credit: Kev Jay

The Naze at Walton

The Naze at Walton - Credit: Kev Jay


Essex Life

