The best British Christmas films to watch this Christmas

On the run-up to Christmas, there's nothing quite like curling up on the sofa with a hot drink, tasty snacks and a festive film.

Here are the best British Christmas movies to watch this year, and be sure to vote for your favourite in the poll at the bottom of the article!

The Snowman

This short animation has been a quintessential Christmas film ever since it first broadcasted on Channel 4 in 1982. Bringing to life the book of the same name by Raymond Briggs, there is a certain whimsy that draws viewers in every single year and perhaps a hint of nostalgia too.

Love Actually

Written and directed by screenwriter extraordinaire Richard Curtis, for many, Love Actually is required watching every time the festive season rolls around.

It's a patchwork of stories that follows many different characters over Christmas, from an ageing rockstar recording a Christmas version of The Troggs' "Love Is All Around" to the recently elected prime minister who falls in love with a member of his staff. And of course, there's the iconic wrapping scene at Selfridges where Alan Rickman faces off with Rowan Atkinson's diligent shop assistant.

Ultimately Love Actually is funny, oh so British, and makes for the perfect film to watch on a cold December day, preferably with a cup of tea and mince pies to hand.

Arthur Christmas

From Aardman Animations, the Bristol-based animation studio that bought us the beloved Wallace and Gromit series, comes a family favourite of recent years, Arthur Christmas. Following Father Christmas' son Authur, as he races against time to deliver a forgotten present, this film is a globe-trotting adventure that will have kids and adults alike beaming.

It's also worth noting that this heartfelt animated flick has a stellar voice cast boasting some of the best of British acting talent, including Jim Broadbent, Imelda Staunton, Bill Nighy, James McAvoy and Hugh Laurie! What's not to love?

The Holiday

Iris and Amanda, played by Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, respectively swap houses for Christmas after both experiencing heartbreaks. Iris packs her bags and leaves for Amanda's gargantuan Hollywood mansion, and Amanda heads to the outskirts of London to stay at Iris' immeasurably cosy and charming chocolate box cottage.

Iris' countryside cottage is the stuff of dreams, and it is said that Honeysuckle Cottage in the Surrey Village of Holsbury St Mary was the inspiration behind the cottage we see in the film. Honeysuckle Cottage hit the headlines in 2018 when it went for sale at £650,000!

As for external filming locations, Godalming and Shere in Surrey were used, and a replica cottage was built near St Jame's Church in Shere.

Scrooge

This 1970's adaptation of the famous Charles Dickens novella A Christmas Carol is perhaps one of the more iconic workings of the classic story for the fact that it is indeed a Musical! Scrooge stars Albert Finney in his Golden Globe-winning performance as Ebeneezer Scrooge and Sir Alec Guinness as Jacob Marley. The film was also later adapted into a stage musical.

Last Christmas

Taking inspiration from everyone's favourite Christmas song, Last Christmas by Wham! and interweaving more music from the iconic singer George Michael, Last Christmas is one of the more recent British Christmas films to be released on this list.

The 2019 film follows Kate ( Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke), a disillusioned shop assistant at a Christmas store in Covent Garden. She soon falls in love with a mysterious and cheerful trench coat wearing man played by Henry Golding. Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson also star, with the latter co-writing the film with her husband. This one's a bit of a tear-jerker, so have a box of tissues ready.

Now it's time to cast your vote on the best British Christmas film!

Read more of the best Christmas content here:

The best Christmas markets in England 2021

Christmas: How to decorate your home like designer Susie Watson

Is this Sussex man the biggest Christmas fan ever?