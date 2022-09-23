14 of the best British horror movies to watch this Halloween

You might want to keep the light on when you watch one of these terrifying British horror movies this Halloween! - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

On the run-up to Halloween, there's nothing quite like curling up on the sofa and watching a bone-chilling horror film.

Here are the best British Horror movies to watch this Halloween





The Omen

The 1976 supernatural horror film The Omen stars Hollywood icon Greggory Peck as an American Ambassador whose secretly adopted son just might be the Antichrist!

Filmed in London and Surrey, this iconic British horror film is guaranteed to send a shiver down your spine with its dramatic moments and the thoroughly unsettling soundtrack by Jerry Goldsmith, which won the Oscar for Best Original Score at the 49th Academy Awards.





28 Days Later

Danny Boyle's bold zombie apocalypse film starring Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, and Christopher Eccleston gets right under your skin from the moment it starts with dramatic newsreels of worldwide unrest, rage-infected Chimpanzees at a test facility and establishing shots of an eerily empty London.

28 Days Later is just as terrifying now on its 20 anniversary as it was back in 2002. The sequel 28 Weeks Later is also worth a watch, so why not have a double bill night of Zombie fright for extra spookiness?





Hellraiser

Clive Barker's pulpy cult-classic horror film from 1987 has spawned 9 sequels and remains one of the most divisive British horror films ever made; it's a bit like marmite, you either love it or you hate it.

Hellraiser tells a truly unsettling tale about a demonic puzzle box that combines body horror, sadistic torture and hellish frights - so watch at your caution!





Shaun of the Dead

If you're looking for more Zombie antics, but something with a lighter tone, Edgar Wright's Shaun of the Dead is an absolute must-watch. The humour is utterly British, and actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost make the perfect zombie fighting duo.





Dracula

This iconic 1958 Hammer Horror film stars the late Sir Christopher Lee as Dracula (a role he would reprise 8 more times!) based on the classic Gothic Horror novel of the same name by Irish author Bram Stoker.

The film is indeed one of the greatest horror films ever made and still stands up today as a masterpiece in the genre. For extra monster movie magic have a marathon of other classic Hammer Horror films and see how many you can fit in all in one evening!





In Fabric

Peter Strickland's retro-infused horror film about a murderous dress from a haunted retail store in the heart of London is a stylish and hypnotically creepy ride.

This one is for fans of art-house cinema who enjoy the films of David Lynch and Italian horror maestro Dario Argento. And if you're looking for a double feature filled with fear, then be sure to also add Strickland's Toby Jones starring film Berberian Sound Studio to your watchlist!





Last Night in Soho

Another Edgar Wright film to make the list, Last Night in Soho, is the British filmmaker's most recent movie and weaves an intriguing and nightmarish story that takes place in both the swinging sixties and present day.

The film has performances from some of Hollywood's most sought-after actors, such as Anya Taylor Joy, Matt Smith and Thomasin McKenzie, alongside legends such as Terrance Stamp and the late Dame Diana Rigg in her final film role.





The Innocents

Based on the famous novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James, The Innocents is a creepy and spine-shiver-inducing black-and-white horror movie.

It stars Deborah Kerr, who was one of Britain's most celebrated actresses of the 20th century, as a governess who starts to experience very disturbing occurrences at Bly, a Gothic country house in the Essex countryside.

If you're looking for a more long format adaptation of Henry James's book, then The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix expands the story over 9 episodes of pure creepiness! - It is, however, all shot in America and Canada despite the setting still being in England.





Under the Skin

This aptly named 2013 science fiction horror film from Jonathan Glazer certainly does get under your skin. It features a mesmerisingly creepy performance from American actress Scarlett Johansson as an otherworldly woman who stalks men in Glasgow and the Scottish Highlands.

Perhaps the most distinguishing feature of the film is the fact that most of the cast around Johansson actually had no previous acting experience, and much of their performances were captured on hidden cameras which gives the film an extra creepy feel to it.





Censor

The line between fiction and reality blurs in this horror flick set in 1985. Censor follows a young woman played supremely by Niamh Algar, who works at the British Board of Film Classification, during a boom in films that were referred to as 'video nasties'.

It's a creepy love letter to old-school horror films of the 80s and will leave your skin crawling long after the credits role.





Men

Author turned director Alex Garland's latest film, Men is a disturbing folk horror tale that feels very much like a mediation on toxic masculinity and the aftermath of tragedy.

It features brilliant performances from Jessie Buckley as a recent widower holidaying in the beautiful English countryside and Rory Kinnear, who inhabits several roles in a disturbingly wry nod to the #notallmen movement.





An American Werewolf in London

John Landis' horror-comedy An American Werewolf in London is arguably the best Werewolf film ever made, and while it is thoroughly American, the film was shot entirely in England and Wales.

The transformation scenes from man to monster still hold up today as excellent examples of practical effects, and the mix of horror and comedy makes it a crowdpleaser that probably won't keep you up at night, unlike some other films on this list!





Sightseers

Sightseers is a pitch-black horror comedy from Ben Wheatley that follows a couple as they tour the North of England in a caravan on a seemingly normal holiday until it delves into a murder spree.

While the film may be slightly more comedy than horror, it is still a grizzly tale of murder that utilises beautiful and brooding northern vistas to great effect, making for perfect Halloween viewing.





The Wicker Man

Another cult classic horror to feature the late great Sir Christopher Lee, The Wicker Man, is a truly terrifying trip of a movie.

Its unsettling use of folk elements and the infamous ending has cemented it as one of the greatest horror movies of all time, not just in Britain but around the world, so much so that a remake starring Nicholas Cage in a very over-the-top and unhinged performance was made in 2006, but it failed to capture the true brilliance of the original.





