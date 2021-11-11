Best Norfolk experience gifts to give this Christmas

Want to give something super-special this year?

Gifting an experience is a wonderful way of showing someone how much you care and really shows some effort if you match it perfectly. Whether for an aspiring chef, zookeeper or a friend who just needs a pamper break, Lily Law has rounded up 13 super experience gifts around the county.

For outdoors types

Paddleboarding is a great activity which is enjoying a surge in popularity - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

PADDLE BOARD TASTER SESSION

SUP (Stand Up Paddleboarding) is quite the rage amongst those in the know, and for good reason. Get your wetsuit out and balance body and mind with these SUP taster sessions, where you’ll explore the beautiful salt marshes and creeks of our county’s coastline, and get over two hours of fun. £45 pp.

northnorfolkpaddleboards.co.uk/vouchers

Hire a comfortable day boat and explore the Broads National Park at your own pace - Credit: Richardsons

RICHARDSONS DAY BOAT HIRE

All aboard! Surprise your loved ones with a day trip on the broads, fun for all the family, whatever the weather – you can even take the pooch. Hiring a boat for the day provides a wonderful opportunity to explore all the beauty and peace of our diverse waterways, just pack a picnic and a few rain-proofs and take your time. From £30 per hoyur for a diesel or electric boat..

richardsonsboatingholidays.co.uk

HOT AIR BALLOON TRIP

Drink in the stunning architecture of Norwich and beyond as you float serenely over the broads on an adventure in a traditional basket balloon. Take a dawn or dusk flight and add champagne on landing for a truly memorable experience. Takes up to four hours in total, flying time is one hour. From £119.

https://www.broadlandballoons.co.uk/locations/suffolk-norfolk

For thrill seekers

DRIVE A SUPERCAR

For those in the need for speed, this is a driving experience to rival all others. With three top-spec supercars, the Triple Premium Supercar Blast will give you all the thrills for three miles each in the Lamborghini Huracan, Ferrari 458 Italia and McLaren 570S. Experience (at Tibenham airfield) lasts for 2 – 3 hours. From £155.

trackdays.co.uk

GO APE

Enliven the senses and fuel some adrenalin while leaping via tree-tops like Tarzan with a voucher for GO APE. Choose from Treetop Challenge, Treetop Adventures, Forest Segway, Axe Throwing, Zip Trekking or Nets Adventure. From £20.

goape.co.uk/gift-experiences

For a pamper party

How about giving the gift of pampering? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

FESTIVE SPA TREATMENT AT THE PIGS

For a truly indulgent festive experience get snug at The Pigs, the award-winning pub with rooms and a spa, in Edgefield. Arrive to fizz and nibbles, followed by a 20 minutes facial, head massage followed by a three course meal. What better way to begin the count-down? £75 per person.

thepigs.org.uk

GIN COCKTAIL MAKING AT WHATAHOOT

Fancy making your own 70cl bottle of gin or challenging yourself and a friend to a cocktail mix-off? Learn all about the history of gin-making, take a distillery tour and listen to the WAH story, while sampling a grazing board and a cocktail or two. Distillery tour and demo of gin-making from £15, two hour Cocktail Masterclass £35 and four hour Wise Old Owl (distil and label your own gin) £95. Cheers!

whatahoot.co.uk

For foodies

ASSEMBLY HOUSE / RICHARD HUGHES COOKERY SCHOOL GIFT VOUCHER

If you’re not sure what to get for the foodie in your life look no further than the Assembly House, which has a range of excellent festive gift vouchers on offer. Choose from afternoon tea, dinner or lunch or a stay in one of the stylish luxury rooms. If you haven’t tried one of the pop up private igloos yet for a quirky and cosy dining experience, get booking! Igloos available from November 2 – January 2, £100 non-refundable deposit required. Afternoon tea from £47 for two, children’s afternoon tea £14.95.

assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk

DELIA’S DINE & STAY PACKAGES

It would be remiss not to include our beloved Delia’s gift experiences, for any discerning foodie. Pick from Unique, Dine & Stay or Ultimate Dine & Stay. Unique includes champagne, nibbles and a three course meal with wine plus a signed copy of one of Delia’s books. From £159 for two.

For arty types

RICHARD WILKS CLAY COURSE

A creative and fun experience for all the family, at Richard Wilks you’ll get the opportunity to come and try pottery and sculpture in his studio, with the right tools and expert guidance. Making three pieces in an afternoon, throw your own clay on the wheel and learn how to hand build your own pieces. 2 – 4pm. £50 per couple, £20 per child.

claycourses.co.uk

ART COURSES AT NORFOLK CREATIVE ARTS

There are numerous arty courses on offer at NCA, in West Norfolk’s picturesque village of Grimston, near Kings Lynn. Take your pick from writing, painting, drawing, crafting, mixed media, photography, upholstery or printing. A great way to encourage creativity and expression. Gift vouchers from £5 - £50.

norfolkcreativearts.co.uk

For animal lovers

Would someone you know like to try zookeeping? - Credit: Archant

ZOO KEEPER FOR THE DAY @ AFRICA ALIVE

Make an animal lover’s dreams come true with a half day zookeeper experience. Mini zoo-keepers will get to feed the giraffes, brush down the rhino, feed the meercats and porcupines, as well as help prep food in the zoo kitchen. All activities dependent on the keepers management programme. T-shirt, photos and certificate included. £150 / £225, adult / guardian and parking included.

africa-alive.co.uk

ALPACA TREKKING IN WELLS-NEXT-THE-SEA

Meet the likes of Pedro, Machu and Pichu and trundle off together for an hour or more’s trekking over the saltmarshes towards the sea. Bring a picnic or a flask of soup and don’t forget chopped apples for your furry friends. From £52 for one hour.

alpacatrekking.co.uk