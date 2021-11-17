16 fantastic Cheshire gifts for Christmas

Nantwich Gin at Christmas, hamper & bottles ready to be sent out - Credit: Nantwich Gin

Get inspired with these perfect local festive presents for loved ones



FOR FOOD AND DRINK LOVERS

Chill out with the Outside Gang's drinks coolers - Credit: The Outside Gang

The Outside Gang

Say goodbye to warm wine and champagne buckets that drip. Lymm's Outside Gang specialises in premium insulated drinks coolers, made in the UK. Each ice bucket will hold six bottles of wine or 15-20 beers. Fill with ice and drinks and enjoy chilled drinks all evening. Use indoors this festive season on the kitchen counter-top, and outdoors when warmer weather arrives. They are available in 11 colours, two heights and with a range of accessories. Prices start from £109.

outsidegang.com

Hickory's ultimate sauce pack, £25, includes a good range of sauces from those who like it hot to a sprinkle of magic dust - Credit: Hickory's

Hickory's at Home

Cheshire-based southern-style restaurant group Hickory’s Smokehouse has created a Hickory’s At Home range for the festive season. From full-on seasonal barbecue feasts, all ready to heat and eat at home, to a festive range of classic barbecue boxes, special seasonal treats, there's a range of gift ideas. The kits are all created, packed and perfected at the company’s dedicated Hickory’s At Home kitchen in Chester and delivered daily across the UK.

hickorysathome.co.uk

Nantwich Gin at Christmas, made by Cheshire Botanicals - Credit: Cheshire Botanicals

Nantwich Gin

The Challinor family created Nantwich Gin last year as a love letter to the town, and it’s been so popular, they’ve now launched it to market, distributing through other Cheshire independent companies, as well as posting bottles out directly. The 70cl bottle is £42 from Cheshire Botanicals and there's a limited edition 20cl bottle coming soon – a perfect stocking filler size, priced at £16.

cheshirebotanicals.co.uk



FOR BOOK LOVERS

Chester City Of Ghosts book cover - Credit: The History Press

Chester: City of Ghosts

This new book by Chester-based author Mary Ann Cameron shows how Chester can easily claim to be the most actively haunted town in the country with stories from Chester's popular ghost walk leader, along with images of the local maps and buildings. £9.99 from The History Press.

thehistorypress.co.uk





The Secret of Bluebell Wood by Cheshire-born and based author Michael R Beddard - Credit: Carol Dooley

The Secret of Bluebell Wood

The third story in The Tales from Beauty Bank series by Cheshire-born and based author Michael R Beddard takes inspiration from the places and wildlife of his home county and reminds of the good which comes from helping others and repaying kindness. He's collaborated with Cheshire artist Carol Dooley on a book that can be enjoyed by all ages to read alone or to share. £9.99 from Northwich Arts Shop, or from Mike's Facebook page.

facebook.com/mike.beddard

Bare Hooves and Open Hearts: Tales From Nelipot Cottage by Fran McNicol - Credit: Fran McNicol

Bare Hooves and Open Hearts

Surgeon and horsewoman Fran McNicol has written the beautiful story of how her horses came to live barefoot. The book, subtitled Tales from Nelipot Cottage, follows her journey from Delamere Forest now to near Chester, and how she learned from her horses to help them flourish barefoot and on holistic diets. £12.99.

nelipotcottage.com

FOR FASHION LOVERS

Handmade silver and wooden bangle from Silverwood in Warrington, £210 - Credit: Silverwood

Silverwood Jewellery

Claire De Bezenac uses sterling silver and sustainably sourced wood to make beautiful jewellery from her Warrington studio. This bangle shows off the beauty of the wood and silver combined together in this classically simple yet modern piece, on sale for £210.

mysilverwood.co





Mummy Star pyjamas by Koko Blossom - Credit: Koko Blossom

Koko Blossom

Designed with love in Stalybridge, Koko Blossom was founded by Laura Brownhill, inspired by a love of quality and all things personalised. There is a range of children's and matching adults' pyjamas, starting at £22. They also make a range of beautiful leather bags.

kokoblossom.co.uk

Made from heritage canvas and reclaimed leather, Kovered's The Taw is £89 - Credit: Kovered

Kovered

These eco-friendly bags are the gift that keeps on giving. Not only are they handmade from reclaimed leather and heritage canvas, each one comes with a 100% no-quibble lifetime guarantee. Based in Holmes Chapel, Kovered makes a range of bags, including classic backpacks, messenger bags and holdalls, as well as new for the festive season - The Eden collection, which is £49.

kovered.co.uk

Lily and Milo with one of the Milo and Me bandanas Lily makes from home - Credit: Milo and Me

Milo and Me Boutique

Lily Harvey-Gregory is one of Cheshire's youngest entrepreneurs. At just 15 years old she started her own business, inspired by her cavapoo. She makes beautiful bandanas for pets from home in Bramhall.

instagram.com/miloandmeboutique



FOR SUPER STYLISH HOMES

Sisters-in-law, Amy and Becca make hand-sewn decorations and wreaths from their Northwich homes - Credit: Crafty Sisters

Crafty Sisters

Northwich sisters-in-law and best-friends Amy Hewitt and Becci Kettle make beautifully crafted decorations, specialising in pom poms, felt and wreaths. Their felted garlands and pom pom wreaths add a welcome pop of colour even on the dullest winter days.

instagram.com/craftysisterscrafts





Cheshire calligraphy business INKspire can write your message on anything - Credit: INKspire

INKspire

Sarah Bloor creates beautiful calligraphy-based gifts from her home in Nantwich. She also teaches modern calligraphy to people of all ages, as well as making bespoke gift tags, crackers, cards and wrapping. Custom colours are also available upon request. Crackers are handwritten and personalised by Sarah using dip pen and ink, and each cracker comes with the snap, hat and joke inside.

inkspirecalligraphy.com



Beautiful shell dish, £14, from the Dapple Etsy shop, handmade in Marple Bridge - Credit: Helen Kenna

Dapple

Handmade homeware accessories company Dapple is based in Marple Bridge, Stockport. Everything is hand-made by Helen Kenna, This shell dish is the perfect vessel to hold your jewellery, to use with a mini candle, or as a decorative piece in your home. Available in a range of colours and priced at £14 from the dapple Etsy shop.

etsy.com/uk/shop/MadeByDapple





Wirral woodturnerJohn Aked makes beautiful, unique bespoke gifts from single pieces of wood - Credit: John Aked

John's Wood Turning

Hoylake-based woodturner, gardener and lifeboatman John Aked makes beautiful, unique bespoke gifts from single pieces of oak, spalted beech, sycamore, ash and other woods. He works on everything from lamps to bowls to egg cups and bespoke pens from his seaside home studio.

Email: beurowolf@gmail.com





Christmas candle trio, hand-poured by Nikki Hill in Wilmslow - Credit: Nikki Hill

Nikki Hill Apothecary

Nikki Hill creates therapeutic herbal teas, tinctures, candles and body oils which are designed to support and balance hormones. From her Wilmslow studio, Nikki has formulated a range of products, including candles made with biodegradable soy wax, cotton wick and 100 per cent essential oils, which burn beautifully. They start at £14.50.

nikkihillapothecary.com





Abstract Heroes Three peaks gift set - Credit: Abstract Heroes

Abstract Heroes

The Three Peaks framed gift set is a unique range of prints, featuring the three largest peaks in the UK. Designed by Chris of Abstract Heroes in Marple Bridge, the abstract mountain landscape is created by overlaying elevation profiles from different routes to the summits. £80.

abstractheroes.com