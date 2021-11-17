16 fantastic Cheshire gifts for Christmas
- Credit: Nantwich Gin
Get inspired with these perfect local festive presents for loved ones
FOR FOOD AND DRINK LOVERS
The Outside Gang
Say goodbye to warm wine and champagne buckets that drip. Lymm's Outside Gang specialises in premium insulated drinks coolers, made in the UK. Each ice bucket will hold six bottles of wine or 15-20 beers. Fill with ice and drinks and enjoy chilled drinks all evening. Use indoors this festive season on the kitchen counter-top, and outdoors when warmer weather arrives. They are available in 11 colours, two heights and with a range of accessories. Prices start from £109.
outsidegang.com
Hickory's at Home
Cheshire-based southern-style restaurant group Hickory’s Smokehouse has created a Hickory’s At Home range for the festive season. From full-on seasonal barbecue feasts, all ready to heat and eat at home, to a festive range of classic barbecue boxes, special seasonal treats, there's a range of gift ideas. The kits are all created, packed and perfected at the company’s dedicated Hickory’s At Home kitchen in Chester and delivered daily across the UK.
hickorysathome.co.uk
Nantwich Gin
The Challinor family created Nantwich Gin last year as a love letter to the town, and it’s been so popular, they’ve now launched it to market, distributing through other Cheshire independent companies, as well as posting bottles out directly. The 70cl bottle is £42 from Cheshire Botanicals and there's a limited edition 20cl bottle coming soon – a perfect stocking filler size, priced at £16.
cheshirebotanicals.co.uk
FOR BOOK LOVERS
Chester: City of Ghosts
This new book by Chester-based author Mary Ann Cameron shows how Chester can easily claim to be the most actively haunted town in the country with stories from Chester's popular ghost walk leader, along with images of the local maps and buildings. £9.99 from The History Press.
thehistorypress.co.uk
The Secret of Bluebell Wood
The third story in The Tales from Beauty Bank series by Cheshire-born and based author Michael R Beddard takes inspiration from the places and wildlife of his home county and reminds of the good which comes from helping others and repaying kindness. He's collaborated with Cheshire artist Carol Dooley on a book that can be enjoyed by all ages to read alone or to share. £9.99 from Northwich Arts Shop, or from Mike's Facebook page.
facebook.com/mike.beddard
Bare Hooves and Open Hearts
Surgeon and horsewoman Fran McNicol has written the beautiful story of how her horses came to live barefoot. The book, subtitled Tales from Nelipot Cottage, follows her journey from Delamere Forest now to near Chester, and how she learned from her horses to help them flourish barefoot and on holistic diets. £12.99.
nelipotcottage.com
FOR FASHION LOVERS
Silverwood Jewellery
Claire De Bezenac uses sterling silver and sustainably sourced wood to make beautiful jewellery from her Warrington studio. This bangle shows off the beauty of the wood and silver combined together in this classically simple yet modern piece, on sale for £210.
mysilverwood.co
Koko Blossom
Designed with love in Stalybridge, Koko Blossom was founded by Laura Brownhill, inspired by a love of quality and all things personalised. There is a range of children's and matching adults' pyjamas, starting at £22. They also make a range of beautiful leather bags.
kokoblossom.co.uk
Kovered
These eco-friendly bags are the gift that keeps on giving. Not only are they handmade from reclaimed leather and heritage canvas, each one comes with a 100% no-quibble lifetime guarantee. Based in Holmes Chapel, Kovered makes a range of bags, including classic backpacks, messenger bags and holdalls, as well as new for the festive season - The Eden collection, which is £49.
kovered.co.uk
Milo and Me Boutique
Lily Harvey-Gregory is one of Cheshire's youngest entrepreneurs. At just 15 years old she started her own business, inspired by her cavapoo. She makes beautiful bandanas for pets from home in Bramhall.
instagram.com/miloandmeboutique
FOR SUPER STYLISH HOMES
Crafty Sisters
Northwich sisters-in-law and best-friends Amy Hewitt and Becci Kettle make beautifully crafted decorations, specialising in pom poms, felt and wreaths. Their felted garlands and pom pom wreaths add a welcome pop of colour even on the dullest winter days.
instagram.com/craftysisterscrafts
INKspire
Sarah Bloor creates beautiful calligraphy-based gifts from her home in Nantwich. She also teaches modern calligraphy to people of all ages, as well as making bespoke gift tags, crackers, cards and wrapping. Custom colours are also available upon request. Crackers are handwritten and personalised by Sarah using dip pen and ink, and each cracker comes with the snap, hat and joke inside.
inkspirecalligraphy.com
Dapple
Handmade homeware accessories company Dapple is based in Marple Bridge, Stockport. Everything is hand-made by Helen Kenna, This shell dish is the perfect vessel to hold your jewellery, to use with a mini candle, or as a decorative piece in your home. Available in a range of colours and priced at £14 from the dapple Etsy shop.
John's Wood Turning
Hoylake-based woodturner, gardener and lifeboatman John Aked makes beautiful, unique bespoke gifts from single pieces of oak, spalted beech, sycamore, ash and other woods. He works on everything from lamps to bowls to egg cups and bespoke pens from his seaside home studio.
Email: beurowolf@gmail.com
Nikki Hill Apothecary
Nikki Hill creates therapeutic herbal teas, tinctures, candles and body oils which are designed to support and balance hormones. From her Wilmslow studio, Nikki has formulated a range of products, including candles made with biodegradable soy wax, cotton wick and 100 per cent essential oils, which burn beautifully. They start at £14.50.
nikkihillapothecary.com
Abstract Heroes
The Three Peaks framed gift set is a unique range of prints, featuring the three largest peaks in the UK. Designed by Chris of Abstract Heroes in Marple Bridge, the abstract mountain landscape is created by overlaying elevation profiles from different routes to the summits. £80.
abstractheroes.com