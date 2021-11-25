When finding those gifts to bring magic to your loved ones, what better place to shop for sparkle than Sussex? From chocolate box high streets to colourful cities, these are the places to go to get the best gifts, all while supporting local businesses...



Where to go shopping for Christmas gifts in Angmering

Margaux David casts a cosy glow in Angmering - Credit: Laura Longhurst



If you’ve a long list of style mavens to shop for, head to Cloudberry boutique in Church Hill, at the top of the village just by the church. This independent shop has a great range of fashion, handbags and other accessories from handpicked brands such as Luella Cashmere and One Hundred Stars. For a gift that sparkles and shines, check out the Luella Sequin Star cashmere jumper, £69. A suits-all festive find is the Vermont Fireside scented diffuser, £29. To smash your shopping list in one go, you can book a private shopping appointment after 4pm. cloudberrybags.co.uk



For a stand-out gift for home and gardening enthusiasts, duck into Juna at Marsh House, which has everything from quirky ornaments to picture frames and all manner of stylish accessories. If you need a nudge in the right direction, ask about the seasonal collections from Gisela Graham, as well as the Fallen Fruits garden giftware. junahomeandgarden.com



Margaux David in Bank Chambers is another great pace for homebodies with its curated collection of crystal, lamps and other interiors treasures. From the hand-cut crystal cake stand and dome for those festive bakes to beautifully designed lamps that cast a warm and cosy glow. margauxdavid.co.uk



Where to go shopping for Christmas gifts in Arundel



Beauty mavens will appreciate a new perfume at this time of year and Scent Lounge on the high street has a great selection to pick from. Offering brands such as NA Other and Miller Harris, as well as gorgeous candles, skincare and gift sets, you’re sure to find a little luxury to impress. scentlounge.com



For super stylish friends, browse the collection of distinctive accessories that Fanny Adams is well known for. Situated in Castle Mews, the boutique welcomes new stock every week so you won’t be short of options. fannyadams.org.uk



For homebodies, Isla Living on Tarrant Street is brimming with eye-catching finds curated by its interiors stylist owner, from flowers to candles, room diffusers and home accessories. We like the sweet and spicy Wild Fig & Saffron Candle (£24). islaliving.co.uk



If you’re seeking an original gift to be treasured for years to come, you’ll be pleased to know that Arundel is a hotbed of art and antiques shops. Spencer Swaffer on the High Street is a treasure trove of quirky gems. From candlesticks and pottery to larger items, it’s easy to get swept away by all the exciting finds. spencerswaffer.co.uk



Where to go shopping for Christmas gifts in Battle

DickieBird Homestore - Credit: DickieBird Homestore



Browse the quirky homewares at DickieBird Homestore in Mount Street, which sells cards, wrapping paper, mugs, candles, prints, cushions, jewellery and more – all with an emphasis on ecofriendly and fair trade. Plus, you can stop for a coffee and a homemade brownie in the café. Take advantage of the instore personalised wrapping service and your presents will be the most glorious looking under the tree. dickiebirdhomestore.co.uk



Independent boutique White Sails, on the high street, is inspired by its owner Vanessa’s love for the sea. The collection of women’s clothing, gifts and soft furnishings is sourced from family-run suppliers. whitesailsboutique.com



House of Cards, also on the high street, has a range of greetings cards, fashion accessories, gifts and a drool-worthy Belgian chocolate counter. No wonder the shop has been going strong for over 25 years. battlehouseofcards.co.uk



Battle Brewery, which is known for its craft and traditional beers, has a selection of gifts available, including a handwoven willow gift basket containing six beers and a branded glass, £32. To pick and choose which beers go in, give them a call. battlebrewery.co.uk



Where to go shopping for Christmas gifts in Brighton and Hove



Present in the Laine in Gardner Street specialises in gift boxes that are easy to match to those lucky recipients on your list. From coffee lovers (£32) to new mamas (£42) and simply those who are amazing and deserve to be told as such (£22.50), it’s easy to select a truly thoughtful set of presents. presentinthelaine.com



Put a slice of Brighton’s beachy goodness under the tree with sea-inspired and nostalgic gifts from Little Beach Boutique on North Road. The angel poetry tealight will create a festive glow, as will the adorable matchbox snowman (£6.50). littlebeachboutique.com



See her eyes sparkle when she unwraps a beautiful piece of jewellery from Gold Arts in Brighton Place, such as the timeless rose gold vintage pendant (£95) or the elegant freshwater pearl necklace (£105). For something a bit different, the treble clef gold earrings (£55) are full of character and fitting for music lovers. goldarts.co.uk



If you’re seeking a gift shop where you can get a large number of presents in one clean swoop, then All Things Brighton Beautiful in Brighton Marina has you covered – the boxed heart shaped cheese (£24.95) is a tasty choice. allthingsbrightonbeautiful.co.uk



Where to go shopping for Christmas gifts in Chichester

You can splash out on watches and jewellery at R L Austen - Credit: R L Austen



If you’re planning to put a dazzling surprise under the Christmas tree this year, take a look at the jewellery and watches available at RL Austen. They have a great selection of pre-owned Rolex watches and jewellery from top brands such as Roberto Coin and FOPE. They’re also able to carry out jewellery and watch repairs, ring re-sizing and pearl re-stringing so is your go-to if you would like to see a treasured family heirloom brought back to life. And if you really want to push the boat out, you can book a consultation about having a bespoke piece made. austenjewellers.co.uk



The Little Art Gallery in Rookwood Road, has scenes of the Witterings and a selection of works from artists including Linda Foskett and Frances Knight. You can shoot them a note in advance to ask what local scenes they have in stock. thelittleartgallery.online



For those in need of pampering, Q Hair & Beauty on North Street has a range of gift vouchers to choose from including the Spoil Me Package, £51.50, which includes a hot stone back, neck and shoulder massage, a Moroccan mask treatment, a trip to the blow-dry bar, and a reshape and paint. Vouchers are valid for one year from the date of purchase. qhairandbeauty.co.uk



Where to go shopping for Christmas gifts in Hastings



For arty gifts, check out the Hastings Contemporary shop in Rock-a-Nore Road where you can get your hands on original drawings by Sir Quentin Blake, as well as artworks, homewares, jewellery and more by artists and makers based in Hastings and St Leonards. Plus, as it’s an independent charity, 100 per cent of the proceeds go towards supporting the gallery. shop.hastingscontemporary.org



On the high street, Made in Hastings, is a haven for art and craft objects to suit all occasions, from one-off greetings cards to hand-printed textiles, hand-thrown bowls and original paintings. The shop was founded by a group of creatives in 2004, following a successful open studio sale. Today you can browse its curated collection, from traditional Sussex trugs to the quirkily beautiful Hastings Mackerel Embroidery Kit, madeinhastings.co.uk



For artisan chocolates, Only Coco Handmade Chocolates in George Street is a gem of a find. It’s got everything from salted caramel bars and truffles to the Eton Mess Milk Chocolate Bar and white, milk and dark hot chocolate tins, which are ideal to keep up sleeve for any unexpected guests. They can pack your choices into a hamper for you, too. only-coco.co.uk



If you need a variety of shops under one roof, shopping centre Priory Meadow is home to more than 40 high street favourites, such as Marks & Spencer and Waterstones. priorymeadow.com



Where to go shopping for Christmas gifts in Horsham

Pick up wines to complement your festive meals at The Horsham Cellar - Credit: Toby Philips Photography



Candles by Oh Flick turn any room into a hygge haven. The pumpkin spice scent will have you craving a hot chocolate while the frankincense and myrrh blend creates a festive ambience in an instant. oh-flick.com You won’t be short of inspiration at Between the Lines, in West Street, which has gifts for all ages, including a selection of wellbeing boosters and home and garden buys, as well as greetings cards and matching stationery. between.co.uk



For a present little ones will treasure, head to FairKind Child in Piries Place. The staff handpick each and every toy, and they are specially chosen for promoting imaginative play and learning experiences, as well as their ethical and sustainable credentials. shop.fairkindchild.co.uk



Toast the season with a bottle from The Horsham Cellar in Carfax. It stocks more than 500 different products, and the family-owned business is more than happy to help marry your tipple with whatever’s on your menu. Of course, a choice bottle also makes a great gift. thehorshamcellar.co.uk



Where to go shopping for Christmas gifts in Lewes

Marston Barrett Jewellers has lots of beautiful unique pieces - Credit: Graham Franks



Get them a present to truly treasure at Marston Barrett Jewellers on the high street, a family business that has been on the scene for over 80 years. It specialises in antiques, so you’re sure to find a gem you won’t find elsewhere. Glittering buys that caught our eye include the London 1965 gold gate bracelet (£495) and the pearl gold cufflinks (£395). marstonbarrett.com



Closet and Botts, also on the high street, has a plentiful range of gifts and homewares in all manner of textures and patterns. Warm up their winter wardrobe with a Scottish fair isle beret (£24.95) and add sparkle to the kitchen table with a set of etched leaf wine glasses (£36). When in doubt, there’s always socks – but make them cashmere, ribbed ones (£22). closetandbotts.com



You can curate your own gift box at From Victoria in High Street. Bath bombs (£4.90), essential oil roll-ons (£12) and nail varnish (£16) all feature and you can finish with a flourish by adding a greetings card. It also has hampers for a touch of luxury, with ready-made ‘relaxed’ (£50) and ‘home’ (£75) themed baskets available. fromvictoria.co.uk



Where to go shopping for Christmas gifts in Midhurst



Midhurst isn’t short of independent shops, with West Street, Red Lion Street, Church Hill, Knockhundred Row and North Street all flanked with smart boutiques. Anthony Lodge in Church Street specialises in diamond and gemstone jewellery and is happy to help source any pieces you’ve had your eye on. It has a great selection of vintage designs to browse too. anthonylodgejeweller.co.uk



Stuff & Co in West Street has an eclectic collection of clothes, homewares and other buys in a variety of styles, from modern through to boho. They’ve helpfully singled out their top Christmas buys, comprising decorations, foliage and tableware and more – we like the felt clementines (£7.95). stuffandco.co.uk



Nearby Caroline Bloomfield, also in West Street, has everything from antique furniture to beauty and spa products. carolinebloomfield.co.uk More great homewares can be found at Jazz Walker in West Street, which specialises in up-cycled furniture and soft furnishings alongside a carefully curated range of accessories. jazzwalker.co.uk



For the young ones in the family, Wizzbits Toyshop in West Street has games, puzzles, arts and crafts and sought-after toys such as Sylvanian Families. Plus, they offer complimentary gift wrapping so there’s no chance of little eyes catching a glimpse of what’s inside. wizzbits.co.uk



Where to go shopping for Christmas gifts in Petworth

A Christmas window display at The Hungry Guest - Credit: The Hungry Guest



Bear Petworth in New Street is known for its great range of mid-century furniture from the likes of Bruno Mathsson and Aldo Tura, as well as antiques from around the world. It’s also home to a great selection of gifts – from scented treats by Santa Maria Novella, to ceramics by Leach Pottery and stylish pieces for the home by design icon David Mellor. bearpetworth.com



Newlands House Gallery in Pound Street is known for its enthralling exhibitions that focus on the great artists of the 20th century. There’s currently an exhibition showcasing Julian Opie’s personal collection of contemporary and ancient art along with a selection of original works (November 5 to March 6, 2022). Impress arty friends with a coffee table book from the shop, such as Spring Cannot Be Cancelled (David Hockney, Martin Gayford, £25). newlandshouse.gallery



Fans of antiques, bespoke furniture and objets d’art, should be prepared to wave goodbye to hours of their life upon stepping into Augustus Brandt in Clifford House, Market Square. You can spend ages admiring the vintage finds, statement pieces, mirrors and artworks – there’s a handy curated gift section on the website. augustusbrandt.co.uk



Where to go shopping for Christmas gifts in Rye



Hunter Jones in Market Road is a boon for homewares and other gifts – look out for local brands Charlotte Miller and Kleen Soaps. There’s lots of great stocking fillers to snap up, such as the Tall, Dark & Handsome – Vegan Soap On A Rope, £10. hunterjonesvintage.com



Forget Me Not Rye in Church Square is a popular gift shop with home fragrances, pottery and obligatory socks on display. If you’re buying for friends who live locally, the traditional ceramic house plaques, available to order in two sizes and shapes with a bespoke design, would make a lovely gift. forgetmenotrye.co.uk



You can pick up some original gifts at the Seagals Christmas Show at the Red Door Alchemist Gallery in Cinque Ports Street. There will be a mixture of unique textiles, jewellery and ceramic gifts to browse and buy from exhibitors Ruth Praill, Elaine Baker and Meg Dodson. December 8-24, reddoorrye.com



Where to go shopping for Christmas gifts in Worthing



Worthing is packed with characterful places at which to pick up some Christmas trinkets. The Royal Arcade makes for a magical meander, with lots of shops to pop into for inspiration offering everything from jewellery to art. Put some quirky presents under the tree from the Emporium, which has a wide variety of items selected for their ability to add pizazz to any living space. Dress up that special someone’s desk with a real rose paperweight (£25), make their morning routine more fun with a silver rabbit ears mirror (£30), or cheer up their garden with a fun brightly coloured gnome (£85). emporiumworthing.com



A good place for small-batch gifts is Gifted Worthing in Findon Road, which stocks items from local makers. Feast your eyes on Charlene’s Chocolate Factory bars (£3.95, we’re hankering after the Kinderella) and bring a sense of place into the home with the I Drew This Worthing pieces (£3 coasters, £10 tea towel). giftedworthing.co.uk



If you’re unable to see family and friends, letterbox gifts such as treat boxes (£19.50) and garden boxes (£12) from the Pink Cloud Boutique in Rife Way make a thoughtful surprise through the door. pinkcloudboutique.co.uk