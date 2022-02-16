Surgical vs. non-surgical: the benefits of cosmetic treatments and how to choose the best one for you

Promotion

1Cosmetic in Knightsbridge offer a variety of non-surgical and surgical options to help you achieve your desired results with a treatment that you're comfortable with. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Considering a cosmetic treatment but unsure which would be the best option for you?

Plastic surgeon Margherita Kokri from 1Cosmetic clinic in Knightsbridge shares the differences between surgical and non-surgical procedures, from results to longevity and possible side effects.

Below, she compares the options for different treatments and how you can use the Booksy app to book a hassle-free consultation or appointment:

Body contouring: surgical vs non-surgical

Maintaining a slim figure or trying to lose weight is never an easy task. And while you can’t solely rely on surgery or cosmetics treatments, it can help to give you the boost you need to achieve the figure you’ve always dreamed of. 1Cosmetic offer both surgical and non-surgical options for this depending on your desired results:

Surgical: tummy tuck

For those of you looking for permanent results leading to a slimmer waist and toned abs, a tummy tuck (abdominoplasty) would be a treatment to consider. A tummy tuck can achieve incredible results of a contoured physique with minimal downtime.

While anyone can benefit from a tummy tuck, the best results are experienced by patients with loose skin, stretch marks or a build-up of fat tissue around the abdominal area. One (or several if necessary) incision will be made around the pelvic area, where excess skin will be removed and stubborn fat will be taken out by liposuction.

The operation takes two to three hours, and usually patients can return to normal activity after around five days.

You can make a hassle-free booking for a consultation at 1Csometic through the Booksy app in just a few clicks. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Non-surgical: fat dissolving treatment

If you’re struggling to lose weight despite a strict diet and exercise regime, a fat dissolving treatment is a great option to get rid of stubborn fat without surgery. It’s designed to target specific areas, breaking down the fat cells which your body will naturally destroy. The treatment requires a minimum of three sessions and has minimal side effects, with potential swelling or bruising for up to a week after the procedure.

Facelift: surgical vs non-surgical

Ageing often begins to show on our hands and face first. Even if you regularly use sunscreen to prevent from UV damage and religiously apply day and night creams, it’s not easy to prevent the visibility of ageing around the face due to the constant movement of your skin. Here are two options to consider that will freshen your face with a bright and youthful glow:

Surgical facelift

Compared to a non-surgical facelift, which is a more temporary option that requires maintenance, this procedure will produce long-lasting, effective results. When coupled with other treatments like chemical peels and blepharoplasty (surgery to lift the eyelids), the results can be phenomenal. For those with deeper set wrinkles and sagging skin which creates a less defined jawline and looser skin around the eyes and cheeks, then a surgical facelift is likely to produce the most effective results.

Non-surgical facelift

If you’re concerned about having surgery on your face, but want more dramatic results than produced by filler, then a non-surgical facelift still provides great results. This treatment is recommended for younger people that don’t require the intensive work of a surgical facelift. The benefits include diminished wrinkles, a reduction in acne scarring and plumper, brightened skin.

It begins with drawing blood from the skin to extract the most nutrient-rich properties, which will be then administered back into the area of concern. These nutrients instruct the body to grow important cells like collagen which encourage skin rejuvenation. We recommend three to six treatments in four to six weekly intervals.

This is a non-invasive procedure with very little downtime. The treatment itself is usually not too painful, although there can be some soreness after, but this should cease within a few days.

Whether you're looking to increase your cup size or achieve a fuller, firmer bust, there are various different treatments available at 1Cosmetic for you to choose from to suit your needs. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Breast lift: surgical vs non-surgical

While we believe all breasts are beautiful, some of us want a little extra help to either improve the size or the appearance of our bust. Whatever results you’re looking for, there are non-surgical and surgical treatments available to help you achieve the look you've always dreamed of:

Surgical breast lift

If you’re looking to increase your cup size, then you may want to consider a surgical lift. Depending on your requirements, a doctor will discuss their recommendations and suitable options for you. The operation takes two to three hours, where excess skin will be removed and tightened to uplift the breasts, and should there not be enough skin or body tissue, an implant will be inserted to add volume.

Non-surgical breast lift

Unlike a traditional breast lift, the non-surgical breast lift offered at 1Cosmetic is a non-invasive procedure that can help you achieve a firmer bust. If you’re looking for a slight lift, similar to results achieved from a push-up bra, then this will be the perfect treatment for you.

This procedure may be able to create the appearance of fuller breasts and improve blood circulation, but won’t increase your cup size.

How to book your cosmetic appointment

You can use the Booksy app to easily book a consultation or cosmetic treatment. The app will show you the different treatments and appointments available at salons and businesses in the area. This means you can compare treatments, reviews and prices all in one space.

Booksy offer 24/7 self-service bookings with automatic notifications and reminders for your appointments so you won’t miss out. Booksy is integrated within Google, Instagram and other social media platforms, so it couldn’t be easier to book, reschedule or cancel an appointment.

For more information on the treatments available at 1Cosmetic in Knightsbridge, or to look at the treatments available in your area, visit Booksy.

If you're a business and interested in advertising your services with Booksy, visit the Booksy business page.