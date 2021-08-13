MONOPOLY: Cotswolds Edition coming soon – Nominations needed!

Published: 9:21 AM August 13, 2021 Updated: 9:33 AM August 13, 2021

This is a bit exciting.

The Cotswolds is getting its very own official Monopoly game, and they want you to help them choose who, what and where is included.

The honour comes after our wonderful area saw off 19 (yes 19!) other areas of ‘Outstanding Beauty’ across the UK, from Snowdonia to The Norfolk Broads, and the Peak District to the New Forest. The factors that were taken into consideration were: regional pride; Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty with eye-catching landmarks; a sense of family and community.

Will Cirencester Amphitheatre make it to the new board? - Credit: Winning Moves UK/Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘A huge congratulations to the Cotswolds for landing its very own official Monopoly game,’ says Ella Gibbs, custom games executive at Winning Moves UK, who are producing the board under licensing from Hasbro. ‘We expect to be wonderfully spoilt for choice putting this unique board together.’

Cllr Joe Harris, Leader of Cotswold District Council, says, ‘We’re thrilled the Cotswolds will be the next area of the UK to be immortalised in the form of its very own Monopoly. It’s a beautiful place steeped in history, and we hope this will mean many more people ‘Pass GO’ through the area. I’d encourage everyone in the Cotswolds to make suggestions on what they would like to see in the game so that we can create a board that represents the entire district.’

If Arlington Row in Bibury were on the new Cotswolds Monopoly board, what would it be worth? - Credit: Winning Moves UK/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The new game will see:

30+ Cotswold landmarks and favourites featuring on all of the famous multi-coloured Monopoly squares on the new board.

There will be ten sets, with themes including leisure, shopping, entertainment and education.

Chance and Community Chest cards will be customised to the Cotswolds. It’s been suggested that one card may read: ‘Go back three spaces for being unfriendly and unwelcoming to invading Glampers!’

A possible Chance card on the new board? - Credit: Monopoly: Cotswolds Edition

Landmarks likely to feature include The Model Village in Bourton, the Cotswold Way, Cirencester Amphitheatre – which because of its age could be ‘Old Kent Road’ – and maybe, for the other end of the board Highgrove House could well represent Mayfair on the board. And, of course, we'd love it if you thought Cotswold Life worthy of inclusion... after all, we've been a Cotswold institution since 1967, so please do consider nominating us!

How to have your say:

From today until the end of the month, you can submit suggestions for what you’d like included on the board by

Emailing thecotswolds@winningmoves.co.uk Visiting the official Monopoly: Cotswolds Edition game Facebook page Posting your vote to MONOPOLY: Cotswolds Edition game, Winning Moves UK, 7 Praed Street, London W2 1NJ

The deadline for nominations is 11.59pm on August 31, 2021.

The new Monopoly: Cotswolds Edition will hit the shops next spring, in time for Easter 2022.

Monopoly: Cotswolds Edition - Credit: Winning Moves UK

Read Cotswold Life, and live your best life in the Cotswolds!