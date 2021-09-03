Three Cotswold charities for new Monopoly board. Nominate now!

Published: 11:45 AM September 3, 2021

Nominate which Cotswold charities you think should be included on the new Cotswolds Monopoly board - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Polls have now closed for Cotswold landmarks to feature on the brand new Monopoly game, but now's your chance to nominate the Cotswold charities you believe deserving of inclusion!

Three Cotswolds charities are now being sough to star on the brand new official Monopoly game for the region. The charities will be immortalised on the board, on each of the game’s three Community Chest spaces.

'It's our way of thanking the public for getting behind the game so very enthusiastically,' says Ella Gibbs, custom games executive at Winning Moves UK, who are producing the game under licensing from Hasbro.

Monopoly: Cotswolds Edition - Credit: Winning Moves UK

Last month we announced the Cotswolds is getting its very own official Monopoly game, with the public being invited at the time to send in nominations and suggestions for local landmarks and organisations to feature in the game. Invitations for these general suggestions closed at the end of August, but now you have until the end of September to nominate charities to star in the game.

To qualify and be in the running to be selected as one of the three, the charities have to be Cotswolds-focused and official charities.

'We would like to formally thank each and every person who has sent in nominations,' says Ella, 'and as our way of a big thank you, three Cotswolds charities will now get to star in the game. We feel that charities getting to feature on all of the game’s three Community Chest spaces is a great fit, bearing in mind the ‘community’ aspect of these unique Monopoly features.

'We shall be studying each and every suggestion... we expect a wonderfully busy time over the next few months as we start putting the board together. Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to post comments and send nominations.'

The new game will hit shops next spring 2022, in time for Easter.

How to have your say:

Nominate which charities you’d like included on the board by

Emailing thecotswolds@winningmoves.co.uk Visiting the official Monopoly: Cotswolds Edition game Facebook page Posting your vote to MONOPOLY: Cotswolds Edition game, Winning Moves UK, 7 Praed Street, London W2 1NJ

Nominations for charities close at 23.59pm on September 30, 2021.

Monopoly: Cotswolds Edition - Credit: Winning Moves UK

