The first look at the Cotswolds edition of Monopoly

The eagerly awaited Cotswolds version of Monopoly featuring Broadway, Sudeley Castle, Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop and Cotswold Life has been launched

Last year it was announced that the Cotswolds is getting its very own official version of Monopoly. At the time of the announcement the public was invited to send in general nominations and suggestions for tokens, landmarks and organisations to feature in the game.

The Cotswolds was the first Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to be commemorated with its own unique version of the iconic family board game.

All the famous squares on the original board like Mayfair and Park Lane have been replaced by leading Cotswolds landmarks; Broadway Tower is the Cotswolds version of ’Mayfair’, the board’s leading spot, with Sudeley Castle on ‘Park Lane’.

Shane Samarawikrema, General Manager at Sudeley Castle and Gardens, says: “We are delighted to have landed in the top exclusive set on the new board. We are sure this unique edition offers the recognition to all involved who offer the best places to visit in The Cotswolds.”

Bourton Model Village (‘Pentonville Road’), Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop (‘Vine Street’), Tewkesbury Abbey (‘Whitechapel Road’) and on the game’s most modest and affordable square ‘Old Kent Road’ is the (very) old and ancient Malmesbury Abbey which dates back to the middle of the sixth century.

And we’re proud to announce that Cotswold Life has its own space on the board, taking up the Chance space. We can only hope that we deliver our readers a Get Out of Jail Free card more than an instruction of 'Go to Jail'.

It’s not just the locations that get a Cotswold makeover, the famous tokens such as the top hat, boot and Scottie dog are replaced by hiking boot, tractor and a sheep.

Community Chest and Chance cards are customised too. One sees players fined after an alpaca destroys their property, whilst another ‘Advances’ players to ‘GO’ for getting sometimes immobile roads of The Cotswolds “much faster” by bike than car.

"This could be the slowest Monopoly game ever anywhere in the world!” warns Ella Gibbs, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK, who are producing the game under licensing from Hasbro.

In all 30+ Cotswolds landmarks and favourites are showcased in the game. Over the last 25 years Winning Moves UK has produced official versions of Monopoly .. from Dubai to Dublin and Palm Springs to Sydney. Now the Monopoly dice have landed on the Cotswolds. The game is now for sale to the public with WHSmith, The Works, Amazon and Booghe.co.uk amongst the leading stores stocking the board.

