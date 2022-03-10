Kate Nelson lifts the lid on the Essex dating scene and gets expert advice on finding love

Essex’s dating scene is thriving and with plenty of singletons in the county, now is the perfect time to look for love. Here, professional matchmakers reveal their top tips for finding a meaningful connection and share the taboos that could be keeping you single.

‘People feel like they’ve been robbed of two years of their romantic lives and now they’re ready to be really proactive about it,’ says Jane McKenna from Country Partners – a dating agency for Essex’s outdoorsy types. ‘The dating scene across the county is very busy right now’. It’s estimated that around 40% of adults are unpartnered in the UK and divorce enquiries have surged by 95% during the pandemic, fuelled mostly by women, according to the UK’s largest family legal firm Stowe Family Law. The number of people living alone in the UK has increased by 4% over the last 10 years, figures from the Office for National Statistics show, so there really could be plenty more fish in the sea.

‘The pandemic has undoubtedly dampened many fledgling romantic sparks and made meeting potential love matches harder,’ says Eleanor de Goni-Parks from Across the Room – a traditional dating agency that also hosts exclusive black-tie events for over-35 professional singles in Essex. ‘Working from home has been a killer. People are just not meeting anybody. It’s such a lonely life. I feel really sorry for people who are in their 20s, 30s, 40s who are single. It’s something that must be addressed. Previously lots of people met their partners at work, on the train or having a coffee but you can't meet anyone stuck behind a computer in your living room.’

Jane says the pandemic has also affected the way people date in Essex – but it’s worked out well for her clientele who like spending time in the countryside anyway. ‘Something which has really come out of Covid in Essex is the places people choose for their first date. Historically, it would have been in a nice restaurant, sitting opposite each other, which can be quite high-pressure. You might be worried you’ve got spinach in your teeth, for example. But Covid meant you couldn't do that, so lots of people went on dog walks or a country stroll, which is far more relaxing. People tell me “I will never date again the way I did before.” Going for a walk is so much more relaxed for a first date, there are other things to look at and talk about, and you don’t need to hold eye contact the whole time. My clients would much rather put on a pair of wellies now than torture themselves over what fancy clothing to wear.’

The pandemic might have made things trickier, but the love experts insist all is not lost for those brave and willing enough to put themselves out there. Firstly, getting into the right mindset before you even create an online profile or join a matchmaker agency is really helpful. Tracey Cater, from Essex’s over-50s dating agency Avenues, says it’s vital to ‘stay interested in life’ to give yourself confidence – often listed as the most attractive attribute. ‘Get up in the morning and make yourself look presentable, even if you’re not going anywhere. Do your make-up, if you wear it, and put on your nice clothes. You will feel so much better. And secondly, keep up your social calendar, don’t get into a rut. Make sure you’re making arrangements with friends. Maybe consider joining new groups that you wouldn't have thought of before. Keeping healthy is definitely something our clients see as important.’

‘Being confident on dates comes from being happy on your own; so practising a little self-love can improve your chances when you start going on dates,’ says relationship expert Kate Mansfield. ‘Learn to feel comfortable in your own skin and in your own company. Remember, it’s an empowering thing to feel comfortable by yourself and is in fact very important before heading into any relationship.’

Love expert at dating app happn, Ipek Kucuk, says our county is full of people searching for The One on the internet and now is the time to find your perfect match. ‘The dating scene in Essex is very active indeed. Our data shows a third of 18–34-year-olds are looking for love this year, and with the average happn user age in Essex being 33, this is certainly within that group.’ So how do you write the perfect bio to catch the eye of suitors? ‘Invest effort in your profile, and don’t be afraid to be a little wacky and original – as long as it’s an accurate representation of the real you,’ Kate says. ‘Be as authentic as you can. Never lie about your age, height, what you’re looking for in a match or anything else – it’s better to be you and be proud.’

Dating experts unanimously agree on two of the biggest turn-offs: talking about previous relationships and waffling on about yourself for the entire date. Eleanor says avoiding these taboos alone will set you ahead of the crowd. She explains, ‘There is nothing more negative than telling someone straight away that you were dumped by your last flame and maybe the one before that. I mean, come on! That’s the biggest no-no! If I was going on a first date there is absolutely no way I would throw stones on my own glass house. All they will be thinking is “Well what’s wrong with you?” That information should come out over time in an organic way.'

Being interested in the other person is key – focusing on them, rather than yourself, will instantly make the date miles better. ‘It’s always a risk when you’re very nervous to start rabbiting on about yourself,’ reveals Tracey. ‘I had a lady who met someone online recently who had only lost his wife six months ago and every other word was “my other half”. Everyone recognises that you’re not going to replace someone, but it’s very important not to keep going back to what was before. It’s about encouraging people to look to the future while at the same time understanding that everyone has had a past and not to be too judgemental.’

Dating, especially if you’ve not done it for a while, is nerve-wracking – but try to turn that energy into excitement. The key is making the experience as relaxed as possible, Jane says. ‘Ask open questions rather than closed ones that only give you a yes or no answer.’ TED questioning, which stands for ‘tell, explain, describe’, is a really effective way to ease your jitters, explains Jane. ‘A great way of dealing with nerves is to get the other person to talk. It can help you keep your head while you get yourself back on track. Examples would be ‘Tell me more about that, explain how you did that, describe that holiday to me’. And one simple trick will instantly make you appear more self-confident. ‘The first thing that nerves do is stop people from smiling, and that can be really off-putting,’ reveals Jane. ‘Your face is the thing that people see before they have a chance to get to know you; if it’s looking sombre then you can mistakenly give off the impression that you’re not a warm person. So, the easiest thing in the world is to smile as soon as you see your date. It breaks the ice for everyone.’

How should people prepare for a successful date? Planning is key, says Jane, and not just what to wear and where to go. ‘Even 15 minutes of role play with a friend beforehand can make a huge difference. It can make you feel much more relaxed and give you a chance to practise the type of thing you want to say. You can ask your friend ‘How would that make you feel if I asked or did that?’ A friend will be honest with you.’

Being open-minded will also drastically boost your chances of finding the right person, the experts say. ‘One of our matchmakers believed she had found the perfect guy for one of our clients,’ Jane says. ‘The problem was, he was nothing like what our lady had asked for on paper; she had her made-to-measure man in mind. But her matchmaker told her “trust me”. She did, and they were married within nine months! It’s what we call the wild-card effect. You can't predict chemistry, there isn't a formula for that. The less restrictive you are, the better. I’ve seen people come in with two pages of writing stipulating what someone should or shouldn’t have and it’s simply not realistic. You could find that perfect match but if there’s no chemistry, then it’s not going to work.’

And what are the experts’ final words for any singletons? ‘Don’t waste another year hoping that it will automatically happen,’ says Jane. ‘It’s never too late. I have people say to me “I don't know if it's worth trying anymore.” But of course it is. There is no age when people don't appreciate romance in their lives.’

‘There really is nothing to lose,’ agrees Ipek. ‘Put yourself out there – crossing paths with someone in your local area could be the moment that changes your life in 2022.’



Tips for a first date

Don’t talk about yourself the whole time

Refrain from talking about your past relationships

Ask open questions. Remember TED questioning: tell, explain, describe

Consider lunch, a coffee or a walk for a more relaxed experience

Compliment the other person

Remember your manners

Smile!

Respect the other person

Keep it light-hearted; don’t talk about really serious or controversial topics

Don’t talk at length about medical complaints

Plan where you’ll go and what you’ll wear

Consider doing a role play with a friend before the date

Don’t have a long, unrealistic list of demands

Be open-minded and remember the wild-card effect; opposites often do attract

Let someone know where you’re going and take your phone

If you don’t want to see them again, then let them know gently and politely

Jane McKenna - Country Partners - Credit: Country Partners

Tracey Cater - Avenues - Credit: Avenues

Ipek Kucuk - happn - Credit: happn

Eleanor de Goni-Parks - Across the Room - Credit: Eleanor de Goni-Parks



