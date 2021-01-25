Photographic installation raises awareness of isolation
Great British Life
- Credit: Archant
The Green Light Trust highlights isolation, social exclusion and loneliness in new digital campaign
The Green Light Trust has launched a digital campaign to highlight the ever-growing problem of isolation, social exclusion and loneliness.
The campaign, David Come Home, is built around a video and digital photography virtual exhibition, which is the work of Simon Isaac.
Simon has exhibited his photographic work in the USA, South America and across mainland Europe, drawing inspiration from the world around him to highlight issues which are important through his creative vision.
Research conducted by You Gov, released in October, showed that 34% of people in the Eastern region alone withdraw from others to avoid rejection, while loneliness and isolation have long been an area of concern for older generations.
‘We are delighted to be the recipient of the fundraising activity from this virtual exhibition and to be part of the campaign to highlight this growing issue across all generations,’ said Tom Brown, CEO of Green Light Trust.
‘We are committed to drawing attention to isolation and loneliness, which can result in broken lives, and in providing solutions which transforms futures.’
To find out more see davidcomehome.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 Win a diamond ring worth £1,000
- 2 Win a 12 bottle case of mixed wines and champagne from Wharf Side Wines
- 3 Win a stunning brass table lamp from Opulental
- 4 Win a short break at Landal Darwin Forest
- 5 Win a watercolour painting of Gosfield by artist James Merriott
- 6 Win a signed limited edition print by Fiona Odle
- 7 6 great woodland walks in the Peak District
- 8 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
- 9 A positive outlook for the housing market for 2021
- 10 A guide to some of the tastiest Cornish cheeses