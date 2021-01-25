Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Great British Life > Lifestyle

Photographic installation raises awareness of isolation

Logo Icon

Great British Life

Published: 7:26 PM January 25, 2021    Updated: 4:31 PM January 28, 2021
Lonely Existence (photo: Simon Isaac)

Lonely Existence (photo: Simon Isaac) - Credit: Archant

The Green Light Trust highlights isolation, social exclusion and loneliness in new digital campaign

The Green Light Trust has launched a digital campaign to highlight the ever-growing problem of isolation, social exclusion and loneliness.

The campaign, David Come Home, is built around a video and digital photography virtual exhibition, which is the work of Simon Isaac.

Simon has exhibited his photographic work in the USA, South America and across mainland Europe, drawing inspiration from the world around him to highlight issues which are important through his creative vision.

Research conducted by You Gov, released in October, showed that 34% of people in the Eastern region alone withdraw from others to avoid rejection, while loneliness and isolation have long been an area of concern for older generations.

‘We are delighted to be the recipient of the fundraising activity from this virtual exhibition and to be part of the campaign to highlight this growing issue across all generations,’ said Tom Brown, CEO of Green Light Trust.

‘We are committed to drawing attention to isolation and loneliness, which can result in broken lives, and in providing solutions which transforms futures.’

To find out more see davidcomehome.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Win a diamond ring worth £1,000
  2. 2 Win a 12 bottle case of mixed wines and champagne from Wharf Side Wines
  3. 3 Win a stunning brass table lamp from Opulental
  1. 4 Win a short break at Landal Darwin Forest
  2. 5 Win a watercolour painting of Gosfield by artist James Merriott
  3. 6 Win a signed limited edition print by Fiona Odle
  4. 7 6 great woodland walks in the Peak District
  5. 8 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District
  6. 9 A positive outlook for the housing market for 2021
  7. 10 A guide to some of the tastiest Cornish cheeses
Essex Life

Don't Miss

Derbyshire Life

5 million pound properties for sale in Derbyshire

person

Yorkshire Life

9 of Yorkshire’s best bakeries

Kathryn Armstrong

person

Yorkshire Life

Yorkshire Wolds walk - Thixendale to Hanging Grimston

James Bradley

person

Derbyshire Life

4 interesting places to visit in the Peak District

Steve Waring

person
Comments powered by Disqus