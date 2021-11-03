14 fantastic Derbyshire gifts for Christmas

Janine Sterland scours the county for the perfect locally-sourced presents for friends and family.

The Small Print Company, Letterpress and Design

Showcasing letterpress, a traditional form of relief printing which combines specialist inks and graphic typography design, The Small Print Company use antique presses and beautiful printing papers to create contemporary hand printed Christmas cards, tags, wrapping paper and wall artwork.

For a memorable and creative present, workshops are available at their Derby based printing studio.

www.smallprintcompany.com

Beautiful gifts from The Small Print Company - Credit: The Small Print Company

Highley Crafted Ceramics

Based in Willington, ceramic artist Kathryn Borg’s functional and vibrant designs are inspired by the shapes and colours of the natural world.

Incorporating specialist hand building techniques including pinching, coiling, slabbing and moulding whilst using a variety of glazes and different coloured clays, Kathryn’s unique designs include ceramic homeware pieces and beautiful Christmas baubles.

www.etsy.com/shop/highleycrafted

David Mellor Rosewood Cheese Knife Set

Designed by Corin Mellor and comprising of three key serving pieces: a cheese serving fork, a soft cheese spade and a hard cheese knife combined with sustainably sourced Indian Rose wood and expertly hand-finished at their Hathersage head office.

Manufactured from quality high-carbon stainless steel with strength and durability in mind, these will tackle even the hardest of cheeses.

www.davidmellordesign.com

David Mellor Rosewood Cheese Set - Credit: David Mellor

Hoop & Bloom

Creating faux wreaths, bouquets and garlands to be treasured for a lifetime, Hoop & Bloom offer a selection of Christmas home décor and gifts including vintage style metal hearts decorated with foliage, apothecary vases, stair garlands, bouquets and foliage filled baubles.

Through a bespoke ordering service at Christmas, design a unique and stylish homeware wreath, garland or bouquet.

www.hoopandbloom.com

Stunning festive wreaths are available at Hoop and Bloom - Credit: Hoop and Bloom

Derbyshire Candle Company

Environmentally friendly candles from the Derbyshire Candle Company include sustainable naturally sourced wax and packaging which can be recycled easily.

Their sumptuous Winter Peaks fragrance captures the essence of the season with a soothing blend of Christmas spices. A donation of £1 from every candle sold is made to the Peak District National Park Foundation.

www.derbyshirecandlecompany.co.uk

Denvers Design, Wall Clocks and Coasters

Inspired by natural forms and geometric patterns, designer Simon Denvers creates intricate designs which mix organic and geometric patterns using laser cutting and engraving techniques.

Striking pieces feature wall clocks laser cut into retro designs and unusual walnut drink coasters. Combine multiple packs of coasters for a personalised Christmas giftset.

www.denvers.com

Denvers Design coasters - Credit: Lucy Ridges

Mint Green Calligraphy Designs

Beautifully hand-crafted modern calligraphy pieces include prints inspired by local city landscapes and personalised family artwork for the kitchen, nursery or bedroom.

Perfect as a gift for a loved one to celebrate a new home, memorable quote or a favourite place. Gift a relaxing calligraphy workshop to learn this time-honoured skill.

www.mintgreencalligraphy.co.uk

Up-cycled Creative Homeware

Wirksworth-based sustainable business Up-cycled Creative specialises in handmade, upcycled furniture, lighting and upholstery.

For a unique and eye-catching gift, choose from a variety of reclaimed designs with vintage gin and whisky bottles reworked into innovative lighting designs.

Modern upholstery and upcycling workshops offer an insight into their intriguing world of contemporary regenerated design.

www.upcycledcreative.co.uk

Lauren Radley Kitchenware and Posters

Lauren Radley’s artwork is inspired by memories of her walks in Derbyshire - Credit: Lauren Radley

Illustrator and designer Lauren Radley’s joyful artwork is inspired by memories of her walks in Derbyshire and passion for illustrating maps.

Sketching all designs by hand, her artworks are finished digitally and printed at her home printing studio.

A Peak District collection offers cheerful keepsakes that will brighten any home and should liven washing up following Christmas dinner.

www.laurenradley.com

Holly Suzanna Clifford Art and Jewellery Design

Channelling a love of map-making and intricate jewellery-making skills, artist Holly Suzanna Clifford explores the individuality of ordinance survey landscapes through her hand-crafted metal contour designs.

Unique pieces of jewellery and wall art capture the area of a secret escape, home or special event.

www.hollysuzannaclifford.com

Losehill House cufflinks (Hope, Derbyshire) by Holly Suzanna Clifford - Credit: Holly Suzanna Clifford

Emma Parkins Willow Craft

Professional artist and sculptor Emma Parkins works in willow and natural materials, her specialism is producing animals and creatures - especially wildlife with sculptures which are expressive of character and have an illustrative feel.

She has also created a Christmas collection of stars, wreaths and tree designs. Willow workshops are another aspect to Emma's career - book on line or vouchers are available.

www.emma-parkins.co.uk

The Dandy Gent Shaving Products - Deluxe-Pro Shaving Box

Dandy Gent Shave Box - Credit: The Dandy Gent

Handmade in Derbyshire, by Sherri O’Shaughnessy, wife of Shane, Master Barber and founder of The Dandy Gent Traditional Barbershops in Derby and Nottingham.

Their ultimate shaving kit includes a selection of their best-selling products such as an Exfoliant, Shaving Oil, Post-Shave Hydration Gel and a bottle of The Dandy Gent Splash - a traditional aftershave, a bristle shaving brush and a quality branded shavette with ten disposable blades.

www.thedandygent.co.uk

Hannah Dodd Textiles Artist Wall Art and Sculptures

Crafting unique artwork and sculptures with wool and textiles using needle felting techniques with stitching, textiles artist Hannah Dodd brings scenes and characters to life with humorous artworks which are guaranteed to raise a smile.

Discover her latest collection of 3D designs which feature English houses dotted around the Peak District. Her work is found online and in The Gallery in the Gardens, The Pavilion Gardens, Buxton.

www.hannahdoddtextileartist.co.uk

Unique artwork from Hannah Dodd Textiles - Credit: Hannah Dodd Textiles

Brenda Ford Jewellery

Explore a variety of handcrafted processes with glasswork enamelling and copper bases for sculptured look.

A series of eye-catching jewellery combine an array of colours and textures with statement necklaces and geometric earring designs - each piece is unique with a variation in colour and tone.

www.peakdistrictartisans.co.uk/all-artisans/brenda-ford