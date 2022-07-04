What are the average summer temperatures for Derbyshire?

The Great British weather.

Capable of sending you to the seaside on a summer jaunt or sending you back to the TV on a washout afternoon.

With the weather being such a changeable beast, just how can you go about making the most of the conditions through the summer?

Derbyshire’s Summer weather, despite memories of some dreary washout days last year, actually fares pretty well, on average, compared to many other areas of the UK.

According to the Met Office, Derbyshire’s average maximum temperature in the summer is 19.7C, which is 0.8C above the UK average.

Derbyshire also has above average levels of sunshine, with an average of five hours and 48 minutes a day during the summer, which is 18 minutes more than the UK average.

Even if the top-level statistics point towards a typically milder summer for Derbyshire’s summer compared to the UK, it’s the unsettled weather that can alter plans.

It's also important to remember that these ‘average’ figures for summer don’t guarantee these conditions for every summer, as the UK’s weather is famously changeable!

Derbyshire, like most places in the UK, isn’t immune to unsettled summer weather and staying prepared for all conditions helps people make the most of the weather, according to the Met Office’s head of civil contingencies Will Lang, who works to help communities stay safe and thrive in all weather.

Boats on the water at Carsington Water - Credit: Gary Wallis

‘Of course, people are excited to make the most of the summer sunshine, but it’s really those that are prepared for all weather in the summer that end up making the most of it and avoiding any mishaps,’ suggests Will.

‘One of the key pieces of advice, and it would be from us here at the Met Office, is to check the forecast ahead of making plans and before setting out, and, crucially, be prepared to adapt your plans if you need to.’

Naturally, many seek out Derbyshire’s picturesque landscape in the summer. Whether you’re heading to the stepping stones of Dovedale, sun-seeking at Staunton Harold Reservoir, planning a visit to the honeypot of Matlock Bath or planning a walk in the glorious Peak District, staying prepared for Derbyshire’s changeable weather is a must.

‘There are plenty of great activities to do during long and hot summer days, but there are also simple things that everyone can do to make sure their summer plans aren’t impacted by the weather, says Will.

‘For hot weather, it can be as simple as making sure you have things together to help you keep cool, like a hat, some water and some sun cream, as well as being aware of people you know who might be especially vulnerable.’

Derbyshire is no stranger to a dreaded summer downpour of thundery rain, and this is something people often overlook, according to Will.

‘What can get in the way of a lot of people enjoying summer is thinking that, because it’s summer, your home is in some way immune to stormy weather.

People have enjoyed boating on the Derwent at Matlock Bath for generations - Credit: Gary Wallis

‘Staying prepared for strong winds and some summer downpours can help you to make the most of the next warm spell, rather than spending the day repairing damage or going to collect garden furniture and bins from down the street!’

Indeed, despite above-average levels of summer sun, Derbyshire, like most places, sees some rainfall in June, July and August, with an average of 232.6mm of rain falling in the summer months.

So, despite getting some heat and warmth, the threat of summer rain remains for most in Derbyshire.

‘That risk of summer rain is something people often forget. Lots of people will check their gutters and roof in the winter, but it’s still vitally important that people keep their homes prepared for inclement summer weather,’ concludes Will.

‘Doing so will ensure a faster visit to the beach when the sun does return!’

You can get more advice from expert partners on being prepared for summer weather using #WeatherReady online or visiting WeatherReady on the Met Office website.

Derbyshire’s ‘average summer’ in numbers

Average Maximum Temperature: 19.7C

Average Sunshine Hours Per Day: 5 hours, 48 minutes

Average Rainfall: 232.6mm