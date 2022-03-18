Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
April Open Week: How your child can get the most out of open week activities at Derby Grammar School

Chad Holroyd

Published: 3:31 PM March 18, 2022
Teenage male students listening to teacher in class at Derby Grammar School, Derby

Derby Grammar School will be opening its doors to prospective students from April 25-29. - Credit: Martyn Poyner

Aside from learning about a prospective school, an open week allows families to make connections and take part in fun activities.  

We speak to Linda Norcross, early years foundation lead at Derby Grammar School, about what to expect from their Easter open week.  

Q: What is the purpose of an open week?  

A: The open week is an opportunity for parents, guardians and children who might not have a place at Derby Grammar to find out more about the school. It’s a chance for families to see our fantastic facilities, meet staff and get to know the people in their local community. We’ll have tours running throughout the week where children can interact with each other and learn about school life.  

This open week will be the second-largest event we’ve held since pandemic restrictions ended and we want to make it as accessible as possible. There will be no expectations of joining the school and we encourage interested parents and guardians to come back to visit the school again and enquire about enrolling.  

Three young schoolboys wearing bunny ears at Derby Grammar School, Derbyshire

The April Play & Stay event will involve Easter-themed activities, with mementos for children to take home. - Credit: Lisa Blenkinsop

Q: What activities will take place during the open week?   

A: We have lots of fun activities planned for all ages. There will be a big focus on forest school activities, which is part of our curriculum, where children can discover how connecting with nature has a positive effect on mental health. The school will also host afternoon tea, lunch and dinner events for prospective pupils and current pupils to meet and ask questions.  

We’ll be running our popular Play & Stay event for ages three-four so that the community can explore the school and see the staff at work while the children play. Our next Play & Stay event will involve Easter-themed activities and children can take home mementoes from the day.   

Q: What should parents and guardians be doing to get the most out of your open week?   

A: It’s important to come in with an open mind. There’s no need to prepare anything – our open week is very informal, and it’s a chance to get a feel for the school. Most parents or guardians come to open weeks because they are already thinking about enrolling their child in an independent school, and this year it’s just about having fun and building bonds.  

Parents have enjoyed taking part in our previous Open Week activities as much as the children, as we encourage everyone to get involved in our events. We’ve found that encouraging this light-hearted atmosphere makes it a memorable experience for everyone who comes along. 

Two sixth form students looking through microscopes at Derby Grammar School, Derby

The April Open Week allows prospective students and their parents to see the facilities on offer and meet the staff at Derby Grammar School. - Credit: Martyn Poyner

Q: As the school recently became co-ed, have you changed any open week events?  

A: We’ll have girls starting at Derby Grammar this September for the first time in our Primary School, and our open week will be part of several ongoing co-ed events we have planned. Although there are no major changes, we’ll be hosting a ‘pirates and princesses’ summer event which both boys and girls are welcome to attend. Our school ethos is all about inclusion and acceptance, and the activities we offer are gender-neutral to show that everyone is welcome.   

Derby Grammar School’s open week will take place on April 25–29. Contact the school on admissions@derbygrammar.org or 01332 523027 to find out more.

