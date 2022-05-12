Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Lifestyle > Education

Living Edge Schools Art Competition 2022

Author Picture Icon

Kate Houghton

Published: 9:41 AM May 12, 2022
Living Edge Schools Art Geoffrey Key artist and Emma Rodgers sculptor

Geoffrey Key with Emma Rodgers - Credit: MJH

The 21st Living Edge Schools Art Competition saw an extraordinary and varied array of entries, the sheer talent of every entrant making the judges’ task almost impossible

We celebrated the return of the Living Edge Schools Art Competition in grand style this year, with a gallery exhibition of all the entries at Collect Art in Lymm: 36 artworks from 13 schools from across the region. This year, as in previous years, the job of judging who should be named winner in each section was incredibly tough, demanding serious debate.  

In 2022 the sheer variety of submissions, from 3D to mixed media to pencil drawings to paint made the judges’ task even more challenging, leading us to marvel at the breadth and depth of skill already present in the contestants at such a young age.  

The judges: Martin Heaps of Collect Art, our kind hosts, Kate Houghton, Emma Rodgers and Geoffrey Key

The judges: Martin Heaps of Collect Art, our kind hosts, Kate Houghton, Emma Rodgers and Geoffrey Key - Credit: MJH

The judges – Geoffrey Key, one of the UK’s most collected living artists; sculptor Emma Rodgers, whose work can be found in private collections and public spaces around the globe, our Chair, Martin Heaps, owner of Collect Art in Lymm; and I - prowled amongst the entries, debating the merits of each and marvelling at the quality of the selection.    

Lydia Pellatt, Cheadle Hulme School, won in the age 14 and under category

Lydia Pellatt, Cheadle Hulme School, won in the age 14 and under category - Credit: MJH

In the 14 and Under category we were hugely impressed by the piece presented by our winner, Lydia Pellatt, of Cheadle Hulme School, whose painting of an artichoke was considered extremely mature; this young artist is certainly one to watch.

Benji Rawling, with his sculpture

Benji Rawling, with his sculpture - Credit: MJH

The judges were also impressed by Guiseppe Pezzino, Manchester Grammar School, and Benji Rawling, of The Grange School, whose sculpture was not only finely constructed, but incredibly well finished. 

The winning entry in Aged 16 and under category, from Natalie Morris, Sedbergh School

The winning entry in Aged 16 and under category, from Natalie Morris, Sedbergh School - Credit: Natalie Morris

In the 16 and Under category we were blown away by our winner Natalie Morris, from Sedbergh School. Her portrait of a man and his dog was simply beautiful.

Evie James, Altrincham Grammar School for Girls, accepts her award from Emma Rodgers

Evie James, Altrincham Grammar School for Girls, accepts her award from Emma Rodgers - Credit: MJH

Most Read

  1. 1 Win a Stay at The Merchant's Yard, Tideswell in the Peak District
  2. 2 Win tickets to see Alfie Boe and Michael Ball at Plymouth Central Park
  3. 3 Brighton's Burger Brothers to compete in Britain's Top Takeaways
  1. 4 12 of the best places to eat al fresco in and around the Cotswolds
  2. 5 9 of the best Dartmoor walks
  3. 6 20 free things to do in Devon this summer
  4. 7 5 South West towns in top 10 best places to live for 2022
  5. 8 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
  6. 9 The best way to enjoy Fowey Festival of Arts and Literature in 2022
  7. 10 Where was The Essex Serpent TV series filmed?

Highly Commended in this category were Evie James of Altrincham Grammar School for Girls and Mariam Hussain, from Withington Girls’ School, also demonstrated considerable skill in two quite different pieces, both equally arresting. 

Jemima Howells, Altrincham Grammar School, with her painting of a dancer, which won a Highly Commended award

Jemima Howells, Altrincham Grammar School, with her painting of a dancer, which won a Highly Commended award - Credit: MJH

Finally, the Under 18 category was the perfect summary of where we can expect our younger entrants to go; assured, sophisticated work encompassing a variety of inspirations that challenged and absorbed in equal measure.   

The winning piece in the 18 and under category was is by Mia Alexander, of Withington Girls' School

The winning piece in the 18 and under category was is by Mia Alexander, of Withington Girls' School - Credit: MJH

The winner, Mia Alexander, of Withington Girls’ School, gave us a portrait of two siblings, showing not only considerable technical skill, but the commencement of a quite unique and absorbing style. Our Highly Commended entrants, Jemima Howells from Altrincham Grammar School for Girls and Max Cooper, of Cheadle Hulme School, whose portrait of pop icon Prince combined drama with great skill. 

Max Cooper, Cheadle Hulme School, with his portrait of Prince

Max Cooper, Cheadle Hulme School, with his portrait of Prince - Credit: MJH

It may be that some of these young people pursue a future in art and for others that it may remain an important hobby; whichever path they choose, we both envy their skill and wish them luck for their future.  


Our winners  

14 & under  

Winner:  Lydia Pellatt, Cheadle Hulme School   

Highly Commended:   

Guiseppe Pezzano, Manchester Grammar School 

Benji Rawling, The Grange School  


16 & under  

Winner:  Natalie Morris, Sedbergh School 

Highly Commended:  

Evie James, Altrincham Grammar School for Girls 

Mariam Hussain, Withington Girls’ School  


18 & under  

Winner: Mia Alexander, Withington Girls’ School 

Highly Commended:  

Jemima Howells, Altrincham Grammar School for Girls 

Max Cooper, Cheadle Hulme School 

Living Edge
Cheshire

Don't Miss

Wrea Head Country House Hotel, Scarborough http://www.wrea-head-hotel.co.uk/

Yorkshire Life | Win

Win a short break at Wrea Head Hall on the edge of the North York Moors

Vijay Arogyasami

Author Picture Icon
The Roaches is famous for its beauty, but there are plenty of lesser-known spots to explore

Derbyshire Life

6 stunning Peak District walks across the counties

Nathan Fearn

person
Tanya Bardsley

Cheshire Life

Tanya Bardsley on why she left The Real Housewives of Cheshire

 Armand Beasley 

Logo Icon
Closeup of Cornish pasties, freshly baked, on display at a bakery's windowsill.

Devon Life

10 best places to buy a pasty in Devon

Andy Cooper

Author Picture Icon