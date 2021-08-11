Kingston University has some great advice for clearing and an upcoming virtual open day

Published: 5:48 PM August 11, 2021

Whether you need a few top tips for clearing or some more hands-on advice Kingston University is here to help.

Ever since A-Level results were released, excited and apprehensive students have been making Kingston University's helpline bling non-stop. Many are eager to find out what to do next to start that new chapter in their lives; others are worried they didn't make the cut and have no idea how to navigate clearing. But what everyone can be sure of is that while finishing compulsory education is always difficult, it sure is something else in the middle of a global pandemic.

Interim Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education, Professor Sue Reece, said, "There's been a real mix of emotions. We've heard from students who are very excited that they got their place at Kingston University and students concerned that they didn't quite get the grades they had expected. Students in that position shouldn't panic. Instead, they should focus on taking action and getting on the phone as there are still options open to them."

Professor Reece continued, "We are focusing on making sure that when students start in September, they get the best university experience possible and really benefit from their courses. We know it's been a very challenging time for A-level students over the past 18 months, so we'll be doing everything we can to help them settle into their studies, make the most of university life and do well."

If you're looking for expert advice on what you or your child should do next, be sure to pick up the phone and talk to one of Kingston University's friendly advisors on this number 0800 0483 334 or head online on Saturday 14th for a Virtual Open Day, where you can learn more about the courses on offer, meet lecturers and current students and have all your questions answered in online chat rooms.

For more information, visit: https://www.kingston.ac.uk