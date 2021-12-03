Win
Win exciting art history, literature and garden history lectures worth £315.00 at The Course
- Credit: The Course
Mary Bromley initially established THE COURSE to offer Art History lectures to mature students. She later added a vast array of Music, Literature and Garden History programmes all delivered by distinguished lecturers. During the pandemic, lectures were delivered online and these are still available “on-demand”.
Guided walks and museum visits are also part of the syllabus and study tours abroad are undertaken twice a year.
Mary aspires to provide innovative sessions enabling participants to investigate something new every season. So whatever your interest or wherever you are, you can enjoy thought-provoking lectures either at leisure from home or “in-person” at our elegant London venue.