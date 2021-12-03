Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Win exciting art history, literature and garden history lectures worth £315.00 at The Course

Cate Crafter

Published: 12:03 PM December 3, 2021
Napoleon Crossing the Alps by Jacques-Louis David

Napoleon Crossing the Alps by Jacques-Louis David - Credit: The Course

Win exciting art history, literature and garden history lectures worth £315.00 at The Course.

The Course offers art history, music and literature lectures for students in London, the UK and beyond.

The Course offers art history, garden history and literature lectures for students in London, the UK and beyond. - Credit: The Course

Mary Bromley initially established THE COURSE to offer Art History lectures to mature students. She later added a vast array of Music, Literature and Garden History programmes all delivered by distinguished lecturers. During the pandemic, lectures were delivered online and these are still available “on-demand”.

Guided walks and museum visits are also part of the syllabus and study tours abroad are undertaken twice a year.

Mary aspires to provide innovative sessions enabling participants to investigate something new every season. So whatever your interest or wherever you are, you can enjoy thought-provoking lectures either at leisure from home or “in-person” at our elegant London venue.

https://thecoursestudies.co.uk/

A Young Girl Reading by Jean-Honoré Fragonard

A Young Girl Reading by Jean-Honoré Fragonard - Credit: The Course

