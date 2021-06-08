VIDEO: Elmore Court is flying again!

Published: 8:50 AM June 8, 2021

As part of preparations to get Gloucestershire venue Elmore Court ready for the restart of weddings in earnest from June 21, a mock wedding in full swing was filmed through an ambitious one-take drone fly-through.

By enlisting the support of their wedding suppliers, friends and family, as well as recruiting 30 wedding guest ‘extras’ through a public call-out, they managed to pull off the stunt over a the course of a few hours. It took a couple of practices before the final successful drone flight was achieved.

‘The main section of the film is a genuine one-take flight with no camera tricks or CGI,’ says Elmore Court owner, Anselm Guise. ‘In order to eliminate the buzzing of the drone we overlaid an audio track post-production to enable us to listen into some of the idiosyncrasies of the wedding party as they get ready, alongside some bespoke music written by some good mates from the techno trance scene.’

The 150-second one-shot video uses the first person view (FPV) drone skills of experienced pilot Andy Lawrence who said ‘This has to be one of the most fun and elaborate projects of my career yet.’ He is otherwise kept busy shooting car stunts for Top Gear and The Grand Tour.

Elmore Court is located in a small village surrounded by canals on the edge of the Cotswolds, just a few miles from the city of Gloucester and 10 minutes from M5 junction 12, and has been in the Guise family since around 1270.

elmorecourt.com

