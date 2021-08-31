Competition: Submit your beautiful photos to feature in the Surrey Life Calendar 2022

Published: 4:50 PM August 31, 2021

Last year’s adult competition was won by Lindsey Chadwick with her impressive image, entitled Watching the Sunset, featured the late glow of evening as the light faded behind the Inglis Memorial Pavilion on Reigate Hill - Credit: Lindsey Chadwick

Don't miss your chance to have your photographs featured in Surrey Life

Yes, the time has come once again to offer you the chance to have your beautiful Surrey images featured in the Surrey Life Calendar 2022. After a short break owing to the pandemic, the Surrey Life Calendar is back, and we would love you to be a be part of it.

You don't need to be a professional - you don't even need to have taken the pictures with an expensive camera - we are just looking for the 13 images that best capture the county during the various months of the year.

From downs to Dorking, forests to Farnham - every corner of this precious county is worth displaying. The calendar will be packaged with the December issue of Surrey Life, and all those featured will be credited in the calendar. The photographer of the winning image from the adult category will also have the chance to spend a day with a professional photographer to shoot a cover of the magazine, with prizes for the younger entrants.

Amy Wild's 'Dragonfly' took top honours in the children's competition - Credit: Amy Wild

Once again, the competition is split into two categories: adults and children aged seven to 16. There is no limit on the number of images you can submit and we can’t wait to start receiving them. Send your images of Surrey's places, people and wildlife from across the seasons, to: jane.thynne@archant.co.uk

Details: Please include your name, address and photo description. Images need to be high resolution (300dpi at A4) and in jpeg file format. There is no The competition deadline is October 5.

Best of luck!

