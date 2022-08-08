Stunning equine portraits with Essex landmarks

Inspired by equine artists such as Munnings and Stubbs, this photographer has captured the power and elegance of horsemanship against a backdrop of awe-inspiring Essex architecture

Equine, portrait and fine art photographer Elizabeth Ebsworth has combined three of her passions: horses, photography and architecture, to create a body of work that encapsulates the beauty of horse and rider, as well as celebrating our most historic buildings.

‘I have a keen interest in period architecture, as well as admiring both Sir Alfred Munnings and George Stubbs’ incredible works of art,’ Elizabeth says. ‘I took inspiration from their work and decided to create something that would celebrate both the craftmanship in the architecture, as well as the beauty, form and significance of the horse. Horses have played such an important role historically, it seemed correct to combine them both.

‘As a county, we are enriched with many historical buildings – both privately owned and for the public to enjoy. I contacted venues I felt were of significance, and some of the places I spent more than a year trying to get in! My favourite shot is of Hayley on her Lusitano stallion, Zulu, at the front door of Gosfield Hall. The balance of the image, from the pose of the horse and rider to the hall, creates elegance and grandeur.’

‘The bond between horse and human is a companionship that is unique to everyone. Horses are incredibly sensitive, particularly to humans, and they are such beautiful creatures that can teach us so much.’

elizabethebsworthphotography.com

If you’d like to try your hand at this style of photography, Elizabeth runs a selection of equine photography workshops throughout the year, incorporating horses, fashion and beautiful locations. Follow facebook.com/elizabethebsworthphotography

Elizabeth Ebsworth - Credit: Graham Jarvis

Gosfield Hall with Hayley Carter and Zulu - Credit: Elizabeth Ebsworth Photography

Fennes with Aaron Leathers and Mac - Credit: Elizabeth Ebsworth Photography

Hedingham Castle with Lolly - Credit: Elizabeth Ebsworth Photography

Ingatestone Hall with Katie Evans and Dermot - Credit: Elizabeth Ebsworth Photography

Kelvedon Hall with Katie Evans and her late Gibson - Credit: Elizabeth Ebsworth Photography

Leez Priory with Camilla Lucinda-Sheeley and Ferraria - Credit: Elizabeth Ebsworth Photography

The Munnings Art Museum with Grace Chittenden and Connor - Credit: Elizabeth Ebsworth Photography

Layer Marney Tower with Sarah with her palomino Magnum - Credit: Elizabeth Ebsworth Photography

Braxted Park with Layer Marney Horse Drawn Carriages - Credit: Elizabeth Ebsworth Photography

Westwood Park with Biddy Watts, Casper and Stevenson Rocking Horses - Credit: Elizabeth Ebsworth Photography

Audley End House with Shelly Lovick and Merrylegs - Credit: Elizabeth Ebsworth Photography

Down Hall with Beth Seleska and Lion - Credit: Elizabeth Ebsworth Photography





You may also like...

Essex astrophotography: https://www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/lifestyle/astrophotography-of-essex-landmarks-9165598

Campervan life with Lenna the hiking cat: https://www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/lifestyle/campervan-life-with-pets-9151990