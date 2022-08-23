Essex average summer temperatures, according to the Met Office

Don't let the weather get in the way of your plans - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

We all know the key ingredient for an unforgettable summer: the weather. After an unprecedented heatwave, we ask the Met Office what the average summer temperatures should be in Essex

The Great British Weather. Capable of sending you to the seaside on a summer jaunt or sending you back to the TV on a washout afternoon. With the weather being such a changeable beast, just how can you go about making the most of the conditions through the summer?

Essex’s summer weather, despite memories of some dreary washout days last year, actually fares pretty well, on average, compared to many other areas of the UK.

According to the Met Office, Essex’s average maximum temperature in the summer is 22C, which is 3.1C above the UK average. Essex also has above average levels of sunshine, with an average of six hours and 48 minutes a day during the summer, which is around an hour more than the rest of the UK.

Even if the top-level statistics point towards a typically milder summer for Essex compared to the UK, it’s the unsettled weather that can alter plans. As we all know, these ‘average’ figures don’t guarantee good conditions every year – the UK’s weather is famously changeable.

Essex, like most places in the UK, isn’t immune to unsettled summer weather and staying prepared for all conditions helps people make the most of the weather, according to the Met Office’s Head of Civil Contingencies Will Lang, who works to help communities stay safe and thrive in all weather.

Will says: ‘People are excited to make the most of the summer sunshine, but it’s really those that are prepared for all weather in the summer that end up making the most of it and avoiding any mishaps.

‘One of the key pieces of advice from us here at the Met Office, is to check the forecast ahead of making plans and before setting out, and crucially, be prepared to adapt your plans if you need to.’

Of course, many seek out Essex’s picturesque coastline in the summer. Whether you’re heading out for some shopping or a going for a walk along the beach, staying prepared for the changeable weather is a must.

‘There are plenty of great activities to do during long and hot summer days, but there are also simple things that everyone can do to make sure their summer plans aren’t impacted by the weather,’ Will says.

‘For hot weather, it can be as simple as making sure you have things together to help you keep cool, like a hat, some water and some sun cream, as well as being aware of those who might be especially vulnerable.’

Essex is no stranger to the dreaded summer downpour of thundery rain, and this is something people often overlook, according to Will.

‘What can get in the way of a lot of people enjoying summer is thinking that, because it’s summer, your home is in some way immune to stormy weather. Staying prepared for strong winds and some summer downpours can help you to make the most of the next warm spell, rather than spending the day repairing damage or going to collect garden furniture and bins from down the street!’

Indeed, despite above-average levels of summer sun, Essex, like most places, sees some rainfall in June, July and August, with an average of 152mm of rain falling in the summer months.

Will continues, ‘The risk of summer rain is something people often forget. Lots of people will check their gutters and roof in the winter, but it’s still vitally important that people keep their homes prepared for inclement summer weather. Doing so will ensure a faster visit to the countryside when the sun does return!’

You can get more advice from expert partners on being prepared for summer weather using #WeatherReady online or visiting metoffice.gov.uk





Essex average summer weather in numbers

- Highest recorded temperature (since 1884): 37.7C in Writtle, 25 July 2019

- Place with the highest average July temperature (1991-2020): Eastwick Lodge, near Harlow (23.5C)

- Place with the lowest average rainfall in July: Cattawade Sluice, near Manningtree (35.7mm)

- Average maximum temperature: 22C

- Average sunshine hours per day: 6 hours, 48 minutes

- Average rainfall: 152mm





It may seem like common sense, but always follow these summer NHS tips...

- Spend time in the shade between 11am and 3pm

- Make sure you never burn

- Cover up with suitable clothing and sunglasses

- Take extra care with children and vulnerable people

- Use at least factor 30 sunscreen





