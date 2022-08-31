Have you explored the beauty of Bathscape yet?

Mention of the city of Bath immediately conjures up visions of its renowned Georgian architecture. But just as importantly, and integral to the city’s UNESCO World Heritage designation, its beautiful landscape setting deserves celebration, too: the Bathscape of green hills, valleys, grasslands and woodlands right on the doorstep.

The Bathscape Scheme, launched in 2018, invites us to ‘come outside’ and do just that. A multi-partner programme, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and others to the tune of £2.2 million, the scheme involves a diverse array of interconnected projects aimed at residents and visitors alike: encouraging everyone to explore, learn, and also volunteer and help to restore and enhance the Bathscape.

The Bathscape of green hills, valleys, grasslands and woodlands - Credit: ©NicoleDaw

The Cotswolds National Landscape (CNL) has been working with partners to create walking routes, improving access and opportunities for people to connect with the landscape around Bath. ‘The countryside and nature are for everyone,’ says CNL Trails and Access Officer Nicole Daw. ‘Everybody should be able to have the opportunity to access the amazing, beautiful places in the Bathscape.’

Efforts last year saw the launch of the newly waymarked, 21.5-mile Circuit of Bath. Based on the Julian House annual September sponsored walk (more of which later), the route had been ‘like a beautiful secret’ without clear waymarking, Nicole says. After the installation of some 400 waymarkers, handrails, steps and kissing gates, the circuit can now be easily followed, taking in magnificent vistas of Bath, local towns, villages and spectacular countryside.

View of Little Solsbury Hill from Woolley - Credit: Nicole Daw

‘The view from the top of Woolley, across the city and right over to Little Solsbury Hill is beautiful,’ Nicole says when pressed to name a favourite stretch of the circuit. ‘Englishcombe is really stunning too, like walking through a chocolate-box village.’

Signposting and improvements made to the circuit were ‘a real partnership effort’, she adds: involving Cotswold Voluntary Wardens (the volunteer arm of the CNL), Bath Ramblers, Avon Wildlife Trust, Bathscape’s Community Action for Nature volunteers and the National Trust. ‘Their amazing attitude towards everything has made my work easy; I couldn’t have done it without them.’ Feedback from walkers has been really positive too.

The Circuit of Bath has been divided into four sections, suitable for shorter outings: Lansdown to Batheaston; Batheaston to Brassknocker Basin; Brassknocker Basin car park to Odd Down; and Odd Down to Lansdown. Route descriptions can be downloaded from the Bathscape and CNL websites and include lots of practical info regarding access by public transport – the circuit goes past all three of the city’s park-and-rides, at Lansdown, Odd Down and Newbridge – plus pointers to car parking, toilets, cafés and refreshment facilities.

To ensure longevity of the route in good condition a voluntary team of Circuit of Bath Rangers has been recruited, each with a section of the route to regularly walk and check for upkeep issues.

Bathscape City Farm - Credit: bathscape.co.uk

WALKS FOR EVERYONE

In addition to working on the Circuit of Bath, Nicole has been leading guided walks for the public and more bespoke walks for specific groups: including a mindfulness walk with students from a local school, and an activity with a pupil referral unit to engage participants in non-traditional learning in an outdoors setting.

She has also been busy creating a suite of 18 self-guided walks for Bathscape. ‘The idea is that whether you live in Bath or are visiting, you can find a walk that suits you.’

Having taken soundings from old, young, and people with disabilities, to understand what attracted them to – or deterred them from – going on a walk, Nicole has worked out routes that range from one mile on the flat in the city centre to an eight-mile, more challenging ramble.

Bathscape waymarker - Credit: Nicole Daw

Installation of the Bathscape waymaker posts - Credit: Nicole Daw

Part of the scenic West of Bath Circular - Credit: bathscape.co.uk

Each walk description, once complete, can be downloaded from the Bathscape and CNL websites and includes at-a-glance information about terrain, climbs, stiles, and facilities so that people know in advance what to expect and can decide if it is a walk for them. Route descriptors are friendly to ‘non-walkers’, Nicole says, avoiding ‘seasoned walker’ terminology that some might find off-putting (another finding of her chats with different groups).

Already available routes include Wildlife and Waterways (on Wheels) taking in the green and blue spaces of west Bath (3 miles); a brisk, heart-pumping Weston to Primrose Hill Climb (1.1 miles); wheelchair-friendly Royal Victoria Park Highlights (1.5 miles); and West of Bath Circular from the Avon towpath to a climb for rewarding views over the city (6.9 miles).

‘The immediate countryside on the edge of Bath that you can access from the city is incredible,’ Nicole says. ‘It has been so enjoyable, wandering with a map and my cocker spaniel Broc, finding really beautiful spots to include in walks.’

Completed steps at Woolley - Credit: John Bartram

Wardens enjoying a rest on the completed steps at Woolley - Credit: John Bartram

WALKING FESTIVAL

Bathscape’s flagship Walking Festival is taking place this month, September 10-25, and features a varied programme of guided walks (including by Nicole and the Cotswold Voluntary Wardens) exploring landscape, history, literature, wildlife and wellbeing, as well as self-guided walks, nature and heritage trails, and other events. It’s a fantastic opportunity to discover the extraordinary blend of environmental beauty and culture that comes together in the Bathscape.

Local charity Julian House, which provides life-changing support to vulnerable and at-risk individuals across the South West, is holding its annual sponsored Circuit of Bath Walk on September 25. If you would like to take part and help to raise vital funds to ‘stand up to homelessness’, you need to sign up by September 23 – visit the website for details. You can take on the whole challenge, or a distance of your choosing, and if you aren’t sure you can do the whole route, the organisers say not to worry: ‘the regular shuttle bus between check points will get you back to your starting point.’ Best foot forward!

View to Little Solsbury Hill from Woolley - Credit: Nicole Daw

MORE INFORMATION

Bathscape, bathscape.co.uk

Bathscape Walking Festival, September 10-25, bathscape.co.uk/walking-festival

Cotswold National Landscape: go to the self-guided walks page for route descriptions of the Circuit of Bath and other Bathscape walks, cotswoldsaonb.org.uk