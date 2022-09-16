How to keep a divorce amicable and reach an agreeable settlement

Promotion

There’s no doubt that divorce and separation can be an extremely tough time, but there are ways of easing the emotional burden.

“It’s important to consider all of the options available to resolve your situation smoothly – a method that works for one couple may not suit another,” explains Helen Young, family law and divorce partner at Hertfordshire law firm, Debenhams Ottaway.

Below, Helen talks us through the best ways to keep the divorce process calm and collected.

Q: What are the most common causes of angst during a divorce?

A: Every case brings something different to the table. Some couples can reach agreements about highly sensitive aspects relatively quickly, whereas for others there can be real disputes. Arrangements for children is an area where disagreements can reach greater heights – how the parents will divide their time, where the children will live and who makes decisions can lead to major divisions.

We encourage parents to talk to each other about these issues, face-to-face if possible. Mediation, where the separating couple appoint an independent mediator to help with negotiations, is one effective route. We can also host roundtable meetings where the husband and wife meet with their lawyers and with each other to discuss important details and reach an agreement.

Q: Can court intervention have a negative impact on divorce?

A: There are times when a reasonable settlement cannot be reached by a separating couple, and the financial or children issues end up in court. This means they lose control and cannot finally decide on the arrangements for their children or finances. Instead, it’s the judge who has the power to make the final decisions. This can add further strain to the relationship between the couple.

It’s not uncommon for people to have an inaccurate idea of how the court process works – pushing for a court appearance so they can voice their concerns to the judge. A judge is not there to offer sympathy, but to adjudicate.

During the negotiation process, a family lawyer can offer far more in the way of emotional support. We can recommend therapy or counselling for example, and we take the time to explain the process and the possible outcomes. Courts are very pressed for time, and contested cases may not receive the level of support and guidance that the couple would like.

Q: Has no-fault divorce improved the process?

A: Whilst it may still be early days for no-fault divorce, it has already removed the sting from the early stages. Prior to no-fault, one of the first conversations would have been about the reason for the split. If they had not been separated for two or more years, the only eligible reasons were either adultery or unreasonable behaviour.

This led to difficult conversations being had before the divorce process had even started, often widening rifts that could have been worked out in an amicable way. No-fault divorce has removed the need to provide a reason to divorce and also simplified the application process.

Joint applications have been introduced, which can assist the couple in working together on this and other aspects of their separation. The online application allows the couple to handle this aspect of the divorce themselves – which increases their sense of independence throughout the divorce process.

Q: How can parents reach an agreement on children and finances in divorce?

A: Sorting out the arrangements for children can cause a significant amount of friction between parents. In most cases, the couple will prioritise the best interests of their children and ensure they are well cared for. Deciding where they will live and divide their time with each parent is where things can become difficult.

Financial matters also require a dialogue between both sides. It's vital that individual circumstances are examined carefully, so there is a complete understanding of the finances. Spousal maintenance may be considered if one side was the main earner throughout the marriage and the other person has a lesser or limited income. It may only be paid for a certain amount of time, to allow the other parent to gain employment skills and earning capacity.

Every case is specific to each family and the financial and child arrangements need to reflect that.

Q: How can a family lawyer help to bridge the gap between separating couples?

A: At Debenhams Ottaway, our approach is communication, collaboration and resolution. We help our clients through their divorce with as little contention as possible and do not go to court unless there is no other option. We work closely with the lawyers working for the other side during negotiations, keeping the process as amicable and transparent as possible.

With this support, families can work through relationship breakdown in a positive way and post-divorce be able to move on with their lives.

